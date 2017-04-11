Azure, Office 365 integration for Enterprise and Cloud Provider customers "With this release of IDSync® we close the gap between Customer, Cloud Application, and Service Provider enabling complete visibility, and ease of use to all parties in the Cloud relationship." -Marty Rini, COO

IDENTITY SIMPLIFIED – OFFICE 365 AND AZURE EASE OF USE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

IDSync® (http://www.idsync.com) announced today the release of their popular Identity Management platform with a host of new features and Advanced support for Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure and full integration with Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, and Odin Automation.

DEPLOYMENT FLEXIBILITY – GO BEYOND AD CONNECT

With this release, IDSync® announces advanced deployment scenarios not presently supported by existing directory integration tools including support for cloud only, multi-tenant, hybrid, or multi-directory synchronization scenarios. IDSync® offers editions geared toward enterprise customers, hosting service providers, and managed service providers addressing unique needs and requirements of each environment.

CLOUD AND ON-PREMISE UNIFIED

Unified management of Office 365 and Azure users, features, settings, and permissions results in faster and simplified provisioning that can be performed in a single step using standard security group membership. Simply adding a user to a security group provisions an Office 365 subscription, mailbox settings, default e-mail addresses, and many other features and capabilities set for the group. IDSync® provisions and synchronizes users, features, and settings directly to Office 365 and Azure without the IT administrator needing to leave Active Directory or access multiple portals, or applications. This accelerates the provisioning process and realizes substantial savings in IT management and security costs. Unlike AD Connect, IDSync® goes beyond simple synchronization and allows editing and management of features, settings, and application info for Office 365 and Azure applications without jumping from AD to multiple web portals.

INTEGRATES WITH INGRAM MICRO MARKETPLACE AND ODIN AUTOMATION

Office 365 and Azure have experienced explosive growth and this is due in a large part to Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and other reseller or ISV channels. With IDSync® editions purpose built for providers, it eliminates the adoption barriers, simplifies multi-tenant management for providers, and reduces efforts and costs associated with both onboarding customers, and the on-going management and support. IDSync® provider edition includes full integration with the Ingram Micro Marketplace and the Hosting and Cloud platform from Odin automation. This end-to-end integration experience between Provider, End-User, and all Cloud Systems in between means that Providers can provide better services at a lower cost across multiple platforms. IDSync® provider edition also supports cloud-based management of directory-based users allowing MSPs and cloud providers to more easily support user changes in a managed environment.

“With this release of IDSync® we close the gap between Customer, Cloud Application, and Service Provider enabling complete visibility, and ease of use to all parties in the Cloud relationship,” said Marty Rini, IDSync Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT IDSync®

Located in Perrysburg, Ohio IDSync® provides an identity management platform that accelerates adoption of cloud services, integrates to on-premise technologies such as Microsoft Active Directory, and lowers costs for Enterprise Customers, Service Providers, and SaaS application providers while improving security and ease of use for the end-user.

Contact: Marty Rini, InnerApps, LLC., 888-908-7962