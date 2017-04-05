We need to maintain an incredibly high standard of colour reproduction from our products and we use the Sekonic C-7000 Spectrometer to do that...

Sekonic Light Meters shared news of a unique collaboration with UK-based LED manufacturer, Rotolight, which uses the Sekonic SPECTROMASTER C-7000 industrial light meter to manufacture the ANOVA PRO LED Panel. Rotolight created a special calibration jig, based around the Sekonic C-7000, to individually test each Anova Pro. The calibration results are then stored in the firmware of each unit.

The Anova Pro has a CRI (Ra) of >96, and renders skin tones at an outstanding (R15) of 99 which has it scoring in the highest category on the independently-tested Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI), optimized for the color gamut of television cameras.

The light offers full spectrum Rotolight AccuColour™ LED phosphor technology for exceptional color rendering. The Sekonic C-7000 Spectrometer ensured accurate testing and assessment of the production LEDs at Rotolight's custom LED production facility. The Anova has dual controls for fast, tunable color aided by an accurate color temperature display — which is why many imaging professionals are using the Anova Pro as the 'weapon of choice' for interview and portraiture lighting.

The ANOVA Pro was awarded 'Best Of Show' at IBC 2016 and the ‘Lighting Engineering Award’ at Cinec 2016, in recognition of its many unique features. This includes the full spectrum Rotolight 'AccuColour' LED system, used to produce the LEDs for the Anova and NEO on-camera light. The Sekonic C-7000 is also used for accurate testing and assessment of the NEO during production.

Rotolight Chairman and Designer, Rod Gammons comments: "With the rise of 4K capture and playback systems, perfect color is becoming the number one feature that our clients are looking for. We need to maintain an incredibly high standard of colour reproduction for our products and we use the Sekonic C-7000 Spectrometer to do that, and to maintain linearity across our production line.”

The Anova PRO features a set of five patented features designed to make the lives of users more productive and effective. These include CINESFX™, which allows users to recreate visual lighting effects such as fire, Designer Fade™ which provides custom fade up/down production effects, and High Speed Sync Flash (HSS), which provides users with a powerful flash with zero recycle time. All of these features benefit from the tight color calibration offered by the Sekonic spectrometer.

