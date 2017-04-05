Purple’s COO, Simon Adams, will discuss how universities can map their audiences journey (applicants, students, alumni and tutors) to ensure they communicate with them successfully and guarantee their lasting satisfaction.

Student journey mapping enables universities to visualise and focus on the experience through the eyes of the audience and build a common language that facilitates informed decision making. It empowers universities to really understand and measure what their audience feel, see and say at each touchpoint in their journey.

Key topics that will be discussed include:



Identifying the audience and developing personas

Defining core journey stages

How to identify touch points

Mapping the journey

Measuring the efficiency and satisfaction

The webinar is taking place on the 26th April at 4pm BST and registration can be made here

All those who register for the event whether they are able to make the session will receive the recording the following day.

About Purple

Purple are an independent Management Consultancy who work with Universities embarking on a change journey to support the delivery of business objectives with the correct use of people, processes and technology.