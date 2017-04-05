On May 9, HRsoft and Conduent will team up for an exclusive presentation on compensation planning & total rewards

On Tues., May 9, the award-winning HR software solutions company HRsoft will present a demonstration titled "How to Use a Complete Compensation Approach to Save Time & Your Best Employees" at the 2017 WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference. The demonstration will be presented with special guest Thomas V. Burke of Conduent HR Services and will cover how this effective compensation approach is helping companies of all sizes create more efficient planning cycles resulting in better engagement and retention.

"We're looking forward to providing attendees with strategies for crafting a more complete compensation program," said Brian Sharp, Chief Marketing Officer of HRsoft. "By simplifying and automating total rewards and compensation planning processes, HR teams can create a more effective program, which in turn will save time, reduce stress and retain great employees. During the demo, we plan to cover some innovative solutions along with actionable strategies that attendees can use in organizations of any size."

In addition to hosting the demo, HRsoft will also have a booth at the show (Booth #808), where they will be available to discuss their cloud-based SaaS solutions, which include compensation planning, total rewards, performance management, stay interviews and recruiting.

The 2017 WorldatWork Conference will be held in Washington, D.C. from May 7-10. And be sure to stop by HRsoft booth #808 and demo day to get a chance at winning one of their Apple Watch giveaways!

HRsoft is a leading provider of cloud-based compensation planning and total rewards software. Our cloud based SaaS solutions combine best of breed features with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that simplifies and automates the entire compensation process. From complex compensation cycles to communicating total rewards, we help employers save time and their best employees. Learn more at https://www.HRsoft.com .

