Wall Protection Portfolio Expansion Puts Design in Front

Construction Specialties, Inc. (CS), a leading manufacturer of specialty building products, is demonstrating its design savvy with the introduction of 13 new Acrovyn by Design® decorative patterns in a variety of colorways and 6 new Chameleon™ simulated woodgrain patterns. The sophisticated new collection, specially created with and for designers, coordinates well with standard Acrovyn® colors to significantly increase the aesthetic options available within the Acrovyn Wall Protection portfolio.

“The new patterns and colorways take the Acrovyn brand from a product needed for wall protection to the preferred product for aesthetically beautiful durability,” said Amy DeVore, Business Development Manager for Construction Specialties. “The expanded palette takes full advantage of creative input from talented design experts within CS as well as from HOK Product Design.”

Inspired by customers’ favorite selections and developed to stand the test of time, the new collection gives design professionals refined possibilities for any environment, including healthcare, eldercare, transportation, education and hospitality.

“CS has long been the leader in durable and environmentally safe wall protection, and now the same is true for design,” said Susan Grossinger, director of HOK Product Design. “The expanded portfolio demonstrate CS’ commitment to design and partnership with designers. CS Acrovyn Wall Protection is a functional product that is also beautiful and timeless.”

To view the new Acrovyn by Design patterns, visit http://www.acrovynbydesign.com/patterns. To view the new Chameleon simulated woodgrain patterns, visit http://www.acrovyn.com/chameleon. To view the Acrovyn by Design catalog, visit http://www.acrovynbydesign.com/catalog. To view the Acrovyn catalog, visit http://www.acrovyn.com/catalog.

About Construction Specialties

Founded in 1948, Construction Specialties, Inc. (CS) is a family-owned building products company. CS provides solutions to complex problems that architects, designers, building owners, facility managers and contractors face every day. Since inventing the first extruded louver, CS has become a global leader in interior wall protection, impact-resistant doors and frames, entrance flooring, expansion joint covers, architectural louvers and grilles, sun controls, specialty venting and cubicle curtains and tracks. CS draws upon extensive expertise to design custom, high-quality products—many of which are a part of the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program. CS products have been used within some of the world’s most significant architecture, including One World Trade Center in New York City, The Shard in London and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. For more information about CS products and solutions, please visit http://www.c-sgroup.com.

