The successful implementation of 'Lean Manufacturing' in several fields has inspired many businesses to adopt this model in laboratories as well.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to offer a webinar titled "METTLER TOLEDO's Contribution to Lean Laboratory".

The successful implementation of 'Lean Manufacturing' in several fields has inspired many businesses to adopt this model in laboratories as well. The responsible lab managers and coordinators are asked to convert their laboratory into a lean lab. As there is no common standard for a ‘Lean Lab’, employees might need some pointers on which aspects to adopt in the laboratory that will prove helpful.

This webinar explains the analogies of lean manufacturing with lean lab, and suggests aspects of METTLER TOLEDO products that help convert labs into a lean lab.

Topics will include:



Principles of the ‘Lean’ Idea

Analogies Between Lean Manufacturing and Lean Lab

Which Degree of Automation is Helpful

Reduce Wastes in the Lab and Increase Efficiency

There are numerous potential benefits to adopting the 'Lean Lab' approach. These include:

More defined, structured, and controlled laboratory processes delivering more consistent and predictable laboratory performance

Significantly increased productivity

Reduced lead-times

Reduced costs

Reduced levels of Work in Process (WIP)

Improved Right First Time (RFT)

A detailed understanding of lab capacity and resourcing requirements

Greater empowerment of laboratory personnel

A culture of proactive performance management and continuous improvement

Improved customer service levels

Registration and Information

This webinar will be presented on Thursday, April 27th at 11:00AM. Registrants can find information about when the webinar is held in local time and sign up to attend for free on the registration page.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.