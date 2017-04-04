With Color-Eye® consumers can use their smartphone with a color calibration card to measure the color of any item they want to match. Color-Eye will help retailers and manufacturers enhance their mobile shopping applications by placing a greater emphasis on color and accuracy. Retailers can allow customers to search, match, and purchase goods with a high degree of confidence.

Today at the European Coatings Show in Nuremburg, Germany, X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, are exhibiting a full array of color measurement and management solutions for the paint and coatings industry in Hall 5, Stand 5-448. The company will demonstrate the latest solutions to help attendees accurately characterize, measure and ensure consistency of paints and coatings used in automotive, consumer electronics and other industries.

“At the European Coatings Show, we are excited to show our complete line up of solutions,” said Chris Winczewski, Vice President of Product Marketing, X-Rite. “Attendees visiting the X-Rite booth can hone in on their particular area of interest, from Design and Specification to Production and Quality Control to Retail, to find innovative solutions that will help them improve repeatability and consistency of their paint and coatings color.”

New at the Show

At the show, X-Rite will be previewing Color-Eye®, a new solution that helps consumers shop for products whose color accurately matches the color of items they have at home. Shoppers can use their smartphone with a color calibration card to measure the color of any item they want to match. The color readings sync with a retailer’s mobile shopping application to show the consumer a set of matching or coordinating products.

“Imagine being able to accurately match a paint color to your favorite pillow or accent piece, simply by capturing the color on your mobile device,” continued Winczewski. “Color-Eye will help retailers and manufacturers enhance their mobile shopping applications by placing a greater emphasis on color and accuracy. Retailers can allow customers to search, match, and purchase goods with a high degree of confidence.”

Color-Eye gives retailers and paint manufacturers the opportunity to build consumer trust by enabling greater confidence in color-critical purchases, both online and in-store. This increases consumer loyalty, reduces returns, and drives purchases of paint and beyond.

Complete End-to-End Color Workflow

The X-Rite booth features complete, integrated, end-to-end solutions for the specification, communication, measurement, management and reporting of color. With a theme of ‘Color as You Imagined It’, the booth showcases solutions targeted at both paint retailers and manufacturers. Attendees will learn how to achieve accurate, consistent color across the most complex global supply chains when they integrate X-Rite Pantone into their workflows.

X-Rite solutions on display include:



Ci7860 Benchtop Spectrophotometer – the industry’s most advanced color measurement instrument that reduces the margin of error when communicating color specifications for plastics, coatings or textiles across the supply chain and ensures the highest level of color accuracy and control throughout the entire production process.

Ci64 Portable Sphere Spectrophotometer – a high-performance instrument uniquely suited for ensuring accurate color, especially on metallic, reflective or uneven surfaces.

RM200QC Spectrocolorimeter – compares colors of laboratory samples or coated surfaces with reference standards and can create reports that can be transmitted to other partners in the supply chain.

Color iMatch Software – used for the formulation of paints and enables quick, accurate color analysis to optimize each recipe for cost and color accuracy.

Color iQC Software – streamlines color measurement, reporting and recording to maintain a centralized, cost-efficient quality control process.

For more information about X-Rite Pantone solutions for the paint and coatings industry, please visit us at http://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/coatings.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With its wholly owned subsidiary Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of color management solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information and conversations, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, has been the world’s color authority for nearly 50 years, providing design professionals with products and services for the colorful exploration and expression of creativity. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers paint and designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available at http://www.pantone.com.

