Provance is pleased to announce the availability of Provance IT Service Management on Microsoft AppSource, a new marketplace that allows business users to easily and quickly discover line-of-business applications from Microsoft and its trusted partner community.

Provance IT Service Management is an integrated IT Service and IT Asset Management solution that is powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. Provance IT Service Management lets enterprises and government organizations leverage their existing investments in Microsoft technologies, and the familiarity of Microsoft management and productivity solutions, to deliver exceptional IT service. As a PinkVerify™ certified solution for 11 ITIL® process, Provance IT Service Management lets IT utilize built-in ITIL® best practices to streamline service processes. It also has extensive configuration capabilities with no need to code.

"For Microsoft ISV partners like Provance, AppSource will be transformative,” said Per Mikkelsen, VP of Products & Partner Services at Provance. “Finally business leaders have a simple way to navigate the endless possibilities that Dynamics 365 apps provide to accelerate their business and propel their own digital transformation.”

Provance IT Service Management runs natively on the Dynamics 365 platform, as such, it takes advantage of the flexibility, performance, security and reliability of Dynamics 365, as well as the integration with Office 365, Power BI, and other Microsoft Business Intelligence Cloud solutions. Furthermore, Provance IT Service Management has built-in connectors to Microsoft System Center, Operations Management Suite, Microsoft Visual Team Studio and Microsoft Active Directory.

“The addition of Provance IT Service Management to AppSource will give the opportunity for our Dynamics 365 customers to digitally transform their IT services,” said Matt Kresch, director, product marketing for Dynamics at Microsoft Corp. “Their ITSM product offering can help IT connect business processes to IT productivity, cost-effectively via the cloud.”