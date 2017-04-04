“We are looking forward to introducing KEYPR to the Tribal Gaming Industry. We believe the KEYPR solution offers countless benefits for Indian casinos to increase revenues and offer guests more control over their overall stay."

KEYPR® will showcase its cloud-based hospitality solution that integrates the experience for guests and management through mobile technology at the National Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (NIGA) April 11th - 12th in San Diego, CA.

The KEYPR platform offers hotels, casinos and residential properties the technology they need to open new revenue streams and increase revenue, de-clutter rooms, increase operational efficiency and delight guests.

“We are looking forward to introducing KEYPR to the Tribal Gaming Industry,” said Nizar Allibhoy, CEO of KEYPR. “We believe the KEYPR solution offers countless benefits for Indian casinos to increase revenues and offer guests more control over their overall stay.”

Visitors to Booth #246 can expect a full demonstration of the KEYPR platform which is comprised of:

KEYPR Mobile App: A fully customizable mobile app opening up mobile check-in, keyless room entry, anytime access to hotel services and amenities as well as instant upgrades and upselling opportunities.

KEYPR In-Room Tablet: A digital platform to replace printed collateral and compendiums while providing guests with up to date information, instant access to hotel services, personalized content and communication, opportunities to make reservations, purchase tickets to shows and schedule spa services.

Keyless Entry and Digital Marquee: Offers mobile keyless entry without disrupting existing locks, additional promotional opportunities and workflow management for staff.

Guest Experience Management System (GEMS®): A cross-platform management console (desktop/mobile) with real-time guest request tracking, operational KPIs and detailed analytics.

For more information, or to request a demo, please contact demos(at)keypr(dot)com

ABOUT KEYPR

KEYPR is a cloud-based guest experience and management solution for hotels and luxury residences. KEYPR delivers a personalized guest experience while creating new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies for hotels. Guests can access a directory of hotel services, including dining and entertainment through an in-room tablet or the KEYPR app and use their mobile phone as a key through Keyless Entry. Hotel operators and residence managers enjoy an integrated dashboard (GEMS) that gives them visibility into guest needs throughout their stay, the ability to offer targeted services, and the ease of monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For more information, visit: http://www.keypr.com.