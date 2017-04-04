Our ongoing investment in AccessNsite ensures that we are able to continue providing clients, partners, and end users with solutions that are seamlessly integrated with all essential security functions.

American Direct Procurement, Inc., dba American Direct, announced today significant new features to its access control software, AccessNsite. American Direct will showcase AccessNsite and its many features and benefits April 5-7 in Booth 4040 at ISC West Las Vegas, the largest physical security trade show in North America.

The AccessNsite 7.9.8 update includes:

Schlage NDE and Control – AccessNsite now integrates with the new Schlage NDE series wireless lock and Control (BE 467) smart deadbolt. This integration is accomplished using a driver specifically written to interface with the locks using a wireless gateway device that is configured to use a standard Ethernet connection.

Best Wi-Q – AccessNsite now integrates with the new Best Wi-Q series locks.

Support for Assa Abloy DSR 7 – AccessNsite now supports version 7 of the Assa Abloy Door Service Router (DSR). Additionally, a number of new features, such as auto-discovery, are now supported, making AccessNsite fully certified.

Assa Abloy Aperio v3 Integration – AccessNsite now supports Aperio v3 to provide faster unlock times without sacrificing battery life. This integration is accomplished using a version that is available for easy integration with Mercury hardware.

This is AccessNsite’s third significant release in the last six months, demonstrating American Direct’s commitment to being the industry’s only company to offer a truly and totally integrated safety and security solution at the door opening.

Together, American Direct and AccessNsite can now integrate every facet of a building’s openings, from the mechanical and electronic components of the door structure to the software and hardware that manages and uses the flow of data. This total service offering includes consultation and design, specification and sourcing, mechanical and electronic integration, installation and maintenance, technical support, centralized data aggregation, and aftermarket service through Regional Service Centers (RSC) located across the United States and American Direct’s Elite Integrator Partners.

“We understand that in today’s rapidly evolving safety and security market, committed ongoing innovation is critical in securing buildings, assets, and most important, human life,” said Jerry Glynn, American Direct Chief Information Officer. “Our ongoing investment in the development and expansion of AccessNsite ensures that we are able to continue providing clients, partners, and end users with solutions that are smart, simple, and seamlessly integrated with all essential security functions.”

AccessNsite, formerly a division of Quintron Systems, Inc., was acquired in early 2016 by American Direct Procurement, Inc. For more than 25 years, American Direct has been one of the nation’s leading providers of architectural doors, frames, and hardware for new construction, renovation and remodel. American Direct has earned a stellar reputation for end-to-end service and expertise, a deep network of industry partners, and a large national footprint of engineering offices, sales offices, and regional service centers. Together with AccessNsite, American Direct has further positioned itself as the only company in the industry fully equipped to provide totally integrated safety and security solutions at the door opening.

# # #

Editor’s Note: AccessNsite by American Direct is exhibiting at ISC West Las Vegas April 5-7, Booth 4040. For more information about American Direct’s innovation to integrate every facet of a building’s opening, from mechanical and electronic, to access control software and hardware visit innovate8-28.com.

About AccessNsite

AccessNsite® by American Direct goes beyond access control to deliver smart, simple, and seamless security solutions. AccessNsite combines all related security functions and data into one comprehensive user interface, with powerful systems interoperability and automation configurable to a building’s distinct needs. AccessNsite’s software solution integrates with best-of-breed hardware, as well as existing hardware and systems, enabling simple, scalable, and cost-effective deployment and maintenance. The intuitive interface helps users easily manage personnel, quickly and accurately assess events and alarms, and efficiently generate real-time, filter-based reports. In addition, AccessNsite offers comprehensive, customized training for users at every level, as well as ongoing technical support to ensure systems are always up to date and operating without fail. For more information, visit http://www.accessnsite.com.