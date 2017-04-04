Brian Stearns (L) and Mark Woolfolk (R)

Morae Legal Corporation, a full-service legal consulting and solutions provider, today announced the addition of Brian Stearns as Managing Director and the appointment of Mark Woolfolk to the position of Managing Director. Stearns will join the expanding Chicago office.

Brian Stearns has more than 15 years of experience directly supporting C-level executives and business leaders at Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms. Prior to joining Morae Legal, Stearns served as Vice President and General Manager for Axiom Global, Inc., where he managed the end-to-end business development process and drove business growth across the Midwest region. Stearns has helped more than 100 different corporations across industries to exceed financial and operational goals by introducing new approaches, such as resource flexibility and scalability, data analysis, technology enablement and business value creation.

“Brian is highly regarded throughout our industry for working closely with his clients to understand their legal and compliance challenges and for applying creative resourcing solutions to help them achieve their goals,” says Joy Saphla, President, eLEXir On-Demand Legal Resources at Morae Legal. “I am very excited to welcome Brian to the Morae Legal family and about the role he will play in growing our U.S. business across services.”

Mark Woolfolk has been with Morae Legal since it launched in September 2015. Prior to joining Morae Legal, he was a partner at Phillips & Reiter, PLLC, a law firm focused on providing outsourced general counsel services. Before that, he was Associate General Counsel with Hewlett-Packard Company. At HP, he provided legal counsel to senior executives on strategic matters and, in doing so, addressed a broad range of complex legal matters in commercial and consumer industries on a worldwide basis. Woolfolk was a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in the corporate and securities section before joining HP. In his new role, Woolfolk will use his broad base of experience to continue providing dynamic and tailored legal solutions to corporate legal departments.

“Our technology-enabled eLEXir on-demand legal services function as an extension of the law department focusing on Middle 60 matters. We work to meet their unique needs with right-sourced skills and experience while offering significant cost savings and cost certainty through use of innovative resourcing and pricing models,” says Saphla. “Mark is uniquely qualified to deliver these services as he can leverage his extensive Fortune 100 in-house legal experience and Am Law 100 know-how.”

Morae Legal first announced eLEXir in March 2016 with the goal of delivering sourcing models that utilize appropriately experienced resources with the needed skill sets to deliver the right work on all types of projects—from the most strategic and complex to routine day-to-day legal work—in the most cost-efficient, technology-enabled and timely manner.

About Morae Legal Corporation

Morae Legal Corporation is comprised of a seasoned team of professionals who help the Office of General Counsel and law firms improve business performance by developing strategy, creating processes, deploying people, leveraging technology and measuring with data in order to deliver results. The company’s core service offerings include management consulting, eLEXir on-demand legal resources and information and discovery management for the legal industry. More information can be found at http://www.moraelegal.com.