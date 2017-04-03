Softtek President & CEO to Speak at G20 Multi-stakeholder Conference

Softtek, leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, announced today that its President and CEO Blanca Treviño will speak in a panel at the G20 "Digitalisation: Digital Policies for the Future” Multi-stakeholder Conference in Düsseldorf, Germany, on April 6, 2017.

The panel, titled “Global Digitalisation: Harnessing the potential for growth and employment," will address the opportunities and challenges associated with digital transportation, and solutions to global development.

Blanca Treviño, along with seven other global leaders, including CEOs of both public and private sector, will share their expertise and ideas on how the G20 can best encourage and stimulate digital economic growth and employment.

The full list of panelists, includes:



Annette Kroeber-Riel, Senior Director of Public Policy & Government Relations for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Central Eastern Europe, Google, Germany

Dr. Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO Vodafone Deutschland, Germany

Prof. Dieter Gorny, Special Advisor for Creative and Digital Economy to the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany

Blanca Treviño, President and CEO Softtek, Mexico

H.R.H. Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau, Special Adviser of Vice-President Ansip on Internet Governance and the Digital Single Market, The Netherlands

Stephanie Bschorr, President Association of German Women Entrepreneurs, Germany

Matthias Machnig, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Germany

Treviño is an active board member of Walmart Mexico, Goldcorp, Grupo Lala, became the first woman appointed to the Consejo Mexicano de Negocios, A.C and is as an independent member to the board of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), the Mexican government agency in charge of the national electrical system. She is also a board member of associations such as US Mexico Foundation, The Trilateral Commission, Americas Society and Council of the Americas, Consejo Iberoamericano para la Productividad y la Competitividad (Iberoamerican Council for Productivity and Competitiveness), as well as prominent regional universities including Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

For more information and to view the entire program of the 2017 G20 Multi-stakeholder Conference in Dusseldorf, visit: http://hubs.ly/H06XvsG0.

