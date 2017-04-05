Dr. Minesh Patel Promotes National Smile Month in Bedford

National Smile Month By making an event as fun and imaginative as possible, we hope it will inspire more people to join in the fun than ever before.

Chrysalis Dental Practice has announced it's joining of National Smile Month, which is held from the 15th of May until the 15th of June 2017 across the UK. The aim of the campaign is to promote good oral health across all ages. Dr. Minesh Patel, the principle dentist from the Bedford surgery, is going to lead the initiative for Chrysalis, with an event being held on the 10th of June 2017.

The UK’s largest and longest-running campaign to promote good oral health is being brough to Bedford by Dr. Patel, who has over 30 years experience in dentistry. The practice will provide free advice on teeth brushing, tooth paste usage, how diet can affect oral health and how often to visit your dentist. Free tooth brushes, toothpastes and consultations will be available without appointment, and visitors will receive free goodie bags with other treats on the day.

The principle dentist at Chrysalis, Dr. Minesh Patel from Bedford, said:

''We hope to raise awareness of important oral health issues, and make a positive difference to the oral health in the area. We want to educate, motivate and communicate positive dental health messages the improves the quality of smiles to the people of Bedford. We think the key to success for our campaign is to have fun and learn as much as possible.''

Chief Executive of the Oral Health Foundation, Dr Nigel Carter OBE said:

“I’m delighted that Dr Minesh Patel from Chrysalis Dental Practice in Bedford has joined the thousands of organisations in engaging with National Smile Month. It is a great reflection of local community spirit and an excellent way to promote good oral health.''

Carter added:

“By making an event as fun and imaginative as possible, we hope it will inspire more people to join in the fun than ever before while delivering the Oral Health Foundation’s three key messages for good oral health; brush for two minutes twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, cut down on how often you have sugary foods and drinks and visit the dentist regularly, as often as they recommend.”

The address where the event will be held is:

Chrysalis Dental Practice

344 Goldington Road

Bedford

Bedfordshire

MK41 9NS

To show their support, the team from Chrysalis Dental Practice will be holding the session on Saturday the 10th of June at from 10.00am - 1.00pm. They are holding it on a weekend in order to increase attendance, especially among families.

Find out more about Nation Smile Month and how to get involved with the day on the Chrysalis Dental Centre website. Dr. Minesh Patel will be on-hand during the day, answering any questions visitors may have.