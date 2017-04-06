CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach and with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., today announced the hiring of USDA industry veteran Richard Duncan in its SBA lending division.

Duncan is joining CBC as a vice president in the SBA division’s government guaranteed lending group. He will work as an SBA and government guaranteed lender giving specific focus to his specialty area of USDA Business and Industry loans. His lending will focus on the geographic areas of the southeastern United States.

Duncan has in-depth experience as a USDA Business and Industry lender, most recently as owner of his own consulting firm specializing in government guaranteed lending. He also had long stints during his career with the Federal Aviation Administration and the United States Marine Corps. Duncan is a summa cum laude graduate of Flagler College with a degree in business finance.

CBC National Bank continued to thrive in SBA lending in 2016, with SBA portfolio loans growing $25.3 million from 2015 levels. CBC continues to be recognized as one of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) highest ranked community bank lenders in Florida, recently ranking No. 2 in total dollar volume and number of loans.

“We welcome Rich to our team and look forward to his contribution in helping expand our capabilities in USDA lending,” said Durand Childers, executive vice president and managing director of CBC’s SBA lending division. “Rich’s targeted expertise will be an asset to our SBA division as we continue to grow our government guaranteed platform across our footprint.”

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a National Retail Group that has lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The company’s government guaranteed lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank’s website, http://www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $561.4 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company’s common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.