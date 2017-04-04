Nelson Salazar, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Tom Dieck, TRD Designs; Marie Frenkel, DreamStyle Kitchens & Baths, LLC; Genesis Macedo, Genesis Pro Painting; Kathy Boyle, Chapin Hill Advisors I was thrilled to be joined by my esteemed co-panelists who are leaders in their respective fields and gave valuable insights to all in attendance.

Nelson Salazar, Real Estate Sales Person from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Katonah, brought together a panel of local experts to discuss tips on how to best prepare your home for sale from the inside out on Tuesday, March 23 at the Katonah Village Library. The event, “Inside Out: Increasing Curb Appeal to Sell Your Home” answered all the top questions on what you can do with a limited budget to make your home market-ready.

Salazar was joined for a lively discussion by Genesis Macedo of Genesis Pro Painting, Tom Dieck of TRD Designs, Marie Frenkel of DreamStyle Kitchens & Baths, LLC and Kathy Boyle of Chapin Hill Advisors, Inc., who served as the panel’s moderator. All facets of prepping your home from the inside out were discussed, as well as the hottest real estate and design trends for the spring selling season.

“Many people who are considering selling their homes don’t realize that there are small and inexpensive things that can be done that can make a big difference in the price they can get once their home is on the market,” said Salazar. “I was thrilled to be joined by my esteemed co-panelists who are leaders in their respective fields and gave valuable insights to all in attendance.”

The event also served as the start of a month-long raffle to win one of two dollhouses donated by Genesis Pro Painting. The dollhouses will be on display in the children’s room at the library until winners are chosen on Friday, April 21. Raffle tickets are available for purchase for $1, with all proceeds benefiting the Katonah Village Library.

For more information or to contact Nelson Salazar about your buying or selling needs, call

(914) 290-2355 or visit http://www.nelsonsalazar.com.

