CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach and with branches in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C., today announced the hiring of veteran banker Michael Holle in the bank’s SBA lending division.

Holle is joining CBC’s growing Georgia SBA operation as a vice president and SBA business development officer, based in LaGrange, Georgia. He has spent nearly all of his 15 years of financial services experience as a lender, specializing first in mortgage lending and for the last seven years primarily as an SBA lender.

Most recently, Holle served as vice president of government guaranteed lending with Southern States Bank. Prior to that, he was a commercial loan officer, SBA lender and commercial underwriter with CharterBank. He also has worked as a mortgage loan originator with Statewide Mortgage Group and Flag Bank. Holle is a graduate of Auburn University and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

CBC National Bank continued to thrive in SBA lending in 2016, with SBA portfolio loans growing $25.3 million from 2015 levels. CBC continues to be recognized as one of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) highest ranked community bank lenders in Florida, recently ranking No. 2 in total dollar volume and number of loans.

“We are pleased to be able to continue strengthening our SBA lending franchise by bringing on additional experienced and talented bankers like Michael Holle,” said Durand Childers, executive vice president and head of CBC’s SBA lending division. “Michael has deep roots in LaGrange and in-depth contacts and experience lending across the Southeast. As we work to continue growing our Georgia SBA lending operation, and bolster our SBA lending across our footprint, Michael’s experience will prove invaluable.”

About CBC National Bank

CBC National Bank, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., provides a full range of consumer and business banking services through full-service banking offices in Fernandina Beach, Ocala and The Villages, Fla., and Beaufort and Port Royal, S.C. The company’s residential mortgage banking division, headquartered in Atlanta, includes traditional retail and wholesale lending, as well as a National Retail Group that has lending offices in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The company’s government guaranteed lending division originates SBA loans primarily in Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Vero Beach, Fla., Greensboro, N.C., Atlanta and Beaufort. For more information, please visit CBC National Bank’s website, http://www.cbcnationalbank.com.

About Coastal Banking Company Inc.

Coastal Banking Company Inc., headquartered in Beaufort, S.C., is the $561.4 million-asset bank holding company of CBC National Bank. The company’s common stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol CBCO. For more information, please visit the company's website, http://www.coastalbanking.com.