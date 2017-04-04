Toll Industry Expert Samantha Soules Joins HNTB

Samantha Soules joined HNTB’s West Division toll team as deputy practice leader for the toll market and associate vice president. Clients particularly appreciate her technical knowledge and project management experience and her ability to help them deliver their most challenging projects.

Samantha Soules has joined HNTB Corporation’s growing West Division toll team as deputy practice leader for the toll market and associate vice president. She is based in the firm’s Oakland office and works with clients throughout the nine-state division.

Soules has a dozen years of experience implementing tolls as a consultant for project delivery, program and policy development, technology selection and strategic planning. She will play a key role in serving HNTB’s clients, particularly in the areas of toll and express lanes program/project management, technology, and operations implementation.

“Sam is a rock star in the toll industry,” said Greg Hulsizer, HNTB toll market practice leader in the West Division and vice president. “She is widely known and respected as an industry leader. Clients particularly appreciate her technical knowledge and project management experience and her ability to help them deliver their most challenging projects. I am extremely excited that she has joined our team.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Soules worked for another engineering firm as division manager and California practice lead, where she filled both project management and technical support roles on express lanes and tolling projects.

Soules earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas at Austin. She was named to Engineering News-Record California’s 2016 Top 20 Under 40 for her experience, professional leadership and community service activities. She also serves on the City of Alameda Transportation Commission.

HNTB is the nation’s No. 1 consultant to toll authorities, currently serving as the general engineering consultant to more toll agencies than any other firm. With a national breadth of tolling expertise and recognized industry leaders, HNTB provides specialized services and an in-depth understanding of financial and engineering feasibility, toll plaza design, priced managed lanes, toll collection technology, operations and solid relationships within the investment banking community and bond markets.

