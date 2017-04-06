Peachtree Corners, GA, April 6, 2017: Alogent announced today that Energy Capital Credit Union (Houston, TX-based, $221M assets, 20,000 members) is showing significant results from adopting Alogent’s ImagePoint integrated deposit capture and payment processing solution suite as part of its strategic plan to streamline operations and prevent losses due to fraud.

ECCU previously used a legacy branch capture system, but with ImagePoint Teller, check capture happens right at the point of presentment, making transactions digital from end-to-end. Employees now have time to engage with members in the branch, building relationships and offering additional services. In addition, because every teller stays balanced all day, costly end-of-day overtime and exceptions are reduced dramatically.

“The Alogent solution integrates perfectly with our core platform (Keystone from Corelation), virtually eliminating errors and making us much more efficient,” said Claudia Flores, ECCU Operations Manager. “Tellers now catch discrepancies and fix them before they enter the payments stream. Our overtime has dropped from an hour after closing to under 15 minutes. The savings definitely add up.”

Along with teller capture, the credit union added ImagePoint Hub, Foundation and Archive solutions to support full Day 1/Day 2 automation and direct-to-Fed processing, plus the ImagePoint fraud module, to detect counterfeit/duplicate checks immediately.

“Our streamlined, single-vendor workflow is efficient—we can quickly identify and resolve problems that come back, and it shortens our wait for the credit. This makes a big difference for an institution our size, with our strong commitment to member service and cost containment,” said Ms. Flores.

“Moving check image capture from the back counter to the teller line drives three benefits: it enables automated fraud prevention immediately upon scanning, it lets tellers talk to members about any holds or issues while they are still at the branch, and it rounds out a seamless, paperless transaction workflow,” said Alissa Fry-Harris, director of marketing for Alogent. “We are pleased to partner with ECCU in evolving their operations.”

