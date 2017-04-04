Celebrate Spring Outdoors At Angel Island

Angel Island Beach & City Skyline “It’s a great opportunity for families to get outside and spend time together doing something different," says Donna Doran, General Manager of Angel Island.

In need of Easter ideas for kids in the Bay Area? Head out of the city with the whole family for the “Angel Island Spring Celebration” on Saturday, April 15th and Sunday, April 16th, 2017. With plenty of activities for all ages, as well as stunning views of the bay and beyond, it’s sure to be an Easter you won’t forget!

The Spring Celebration will kick off with a massive Easter egg hunt, starting at 11:30AM on the Public Lawn. Kids will be divided into age groups: 4 years and under, 5-8, 9-12, and 13 and above. For those with a competitive edge, there will be a special prize for whoever can ﬁnd the golden egg!

While the kids are busy hunting, parents will have a chance to slip away to the Angel Island Cafe for a Rombauer Wine Tasting. Taking place from 12PM-2PM, you’ll have plenty of time to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy the live band. Then meet up with the kids and choose from a delectable assortment of snacks, drinks, craft beer and more or order from Angel Island Cafe’s Spring Brunch Menu.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to get outside and spend time together doing something different," says Donna Doran, General Manager of Angel Island. "From Easter egg hunts and wine tastings, to bike rides, nature walks—even Segway tours—there is something for everyone. Plus, you can't beat the view," she adds.

Don’t sit around the yard this Easter, head into the great outdoors and see why Angel Island is one of the most popular spots for families in the Bay Area. Ferries depart throughout the day from San Francisco and Tiburon.

ABOUT ANGEL ISLAND

Angel Island is an island in San Francisco Bay offering expansive 360° views of the SanFrancisco skyline, the Marin County Headlands and Mount Tamalpais. The entire island is included within Angel Island State Park and is administered by California State Parks. With a rich history, great hiking trails, and many other recreational opportunities readily available, Angel Island is truly a hidden gem in the midst of the urban Bay Area. For more info, visit http://www.angelisland.com

ABOUT ROMBAUER VINEYARDS

When founders Koerner and Joan Rombauer moved their two children, two horses and ﬁve dogs to Napa Valley in 1972, they arrived armed with an appreciation for the intimate relationship between food and wine. Appreciation bred passion, and Rombauer Vineyards was established in 1980. With just three head winemakers in their 35-year history, they have achieved consistency of style—distinctive, fruit-driven wines—while continually reﬁning and improving their winemaking practices. For more info or to plan a tour, visit http://www.rombauer.com

