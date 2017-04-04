When we installed the BRX on a customer loop that was having trouble getting 6 Mbps per-pair, we were astounded to see that we were now getting 14.3 Mbps on each pair, effectively providing a 28 Mbps service to this client.

Positron Access Solutions’ BRX-XLR has been successfully deployed with dozens of Rural Local Exchange Carriers (RLECs) on thousands of subscriber loops with stellar performance results.

The Broadband Reach Extender – Extra Long Reach (BRX-XLR) is a cost-effective solution that extends the reach of deployed ADSL / ADSL2+ DSLAMs or MSANs to deliver 10/1 Mbps to subscribers at 17,000 feet (5.2 km) on a single 24 AWG (0.51mm) copper pair and up to 23,000 feet (7.0 km) on two copper pairs. It is easily installed and consumes less than 100 mW from the sealing current found on POTS lines. It is particularly well suited in underserved markets and to extend 10 Mbps service well beyond the current Customer Serving Area (CSA). An increase in the available bandwidth capacity on existing last mile infrastructure results in higher ARPU, lower attrition and support costs and significantly increased customer satisfaction.

“We’ve installed the BRX-XLR on 60 subscriber loops in our network that were barely getting 2 or 3 Mbps,” said Matt Moore, Network Operations Supervisor of Dalton Telephone. “Most of these subscribers are now getting better than 10/1 Mbps and we even have several of them getting 20 Mbps on two pairs on loops that exceed 16 kft. We are very pleased with the performance of the BRX-XLR and our customers have been praising us ever since we’ve installed them, not to mention that we are seeing a dramatic reduction in trouble calls with the improved service level,” said Moore. Dalton Telephone is using the Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) for their ADSL2+ services.

The BRX-XLR is providing much needed relief from bandwidth constraints for thousands of underserved subscribers in rural areas that cannot be cost-effectively served by fiber or wireless alternatives. “The last mile(s) for these subscribers can be served using the existing copper plant,” said Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO of Positron Access Solutions. “Providing 10-20 Mbps to subscribers that were struggling with basics like email is game-changing. These customers can now enjoy video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime and their service providers can improve the customer experience and the ARPU for their Internet service making it a win-win situation,” said Trudeau.

“When we installed our first BRX-XLR we could not believe the results we were getting,” said Damian Bowen, Operations Manager of Hart Telephone. "We were looking to upgrade several subscribers that were 18 kft out to a 15/2 Mbps service. When we installed the BRX on a customer loop that was having trouble getting 6 Mbps per-pair, we were astounded to see that we were now getting 14.3 Mbps on each pair, effectively providing a 28 Mbps service to this client. For us, the BRX-XLR is the best thing since sliced bread,” said Bowen. Hart Telephone is using the Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) for their ADSL2+ services.

The BRX-XLR works with DSLAMs of all leading vendors, including Adtran, AFC/Tellabs, Calix, Nokia and Zhone.

