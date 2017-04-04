FERAL COSMETICS Announces "Lipstick with a Cause"

Let's help save lives one lipstick at a time

FERAL COSMETICS – A leader in the beauty industry and well-known for its cruelty-free products, announces the launch of ‘LIPSTICK WITH A CAUSE’

WHAT IS FERAL?

Feral Cosmetics is a line of cosmetics that screams bold, beautiful, and wild just like the Feral Cat. Daring enough to take a stand against animal cruelty, and bold enough to be beautiful while doing. None of our products are ever tested on animals. We have made a commitment to use only vegan ingredients in all our products and believe this is why we have emerged as the beauty line for a new generation of fierce individualists. Feral has begun to earn quite the cult following among the millennial set as well as many celebrity clients who prefer our bold color line and our commitment to all vegan cosmetics. As professionals with fierce beauty initiatives, we care about not only the products that carry the Feral name, but also the community and environment in which we live and work.

LIPSTICK WITH A CAUSE – ‘ROSE BY GOAR’

Starting April 4th when we launch the newest collection of our lippies, "Rose by Goar," we will be donating one lipstick for every lipstick purchased to one of the Cancer organizations listed below. Our initiative to partner with some fantastic charitable organizations who support Cancer victims, survivors, and their families, has been more than successful in the past so we have decided to make it a tradition. The need to give back has been part of our ongoing mission and a cornerstone of our philosophy of “community first” so we don’t intend to stop any time soon. With your support, we will be able to bring smiles to those in treatment and recent survivors who deserve a beauty pick-me-up. It’s the least we can do after all the community has done to support Feral Cosmetics.

Please visit our Instagram Page @feralcosmetics for the latest updates and we thank you fiercely for your love and support!

Fighting Pretty

The Pink Agenda

She Sparkles On

ABOUT FERAL

Hovik & Arpine Akopyan are the genius husband and wife duo behind Feral Cosmetics. A blend of beauty and community giving - in just a short time Feral Cosmetics has gone from a small mom & pop company to a cult-favorite – practically overnight. Highly favored among the millennial set as well as many of Hollywood’s elite, the beauty line is an industry leader in cruelty-free, organic cosmetics that still deliver bold and fierce color! With deep roots in charitable organizations and the beauty industry, the team has been perfecting their brand while working with the community for almost a decade. As a mother of two and known for having a heart of gold, Arpine is the quiet grace behind Feral. Arp has shown a rock-solid determination and commitment to not only cruelty-free beauty, but also women’s charitable causes and giving back. However, it was not until she donated bone marrow to a three-year old girl who had leukemia and was fighting for her life that Arpine decided she had to make a fundamental difference in how money is raised and donated to charitable organizations. The idea of Feral was born. The theme on the ‘lips’ of all who help to make Feral a success can always be summed up in one line, “Let’s help save lives one lipstick at a time.”