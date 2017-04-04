El Dorado Winery Association will host its 26th annual Passport Weekend on April 22-23 and April 29-30, bringing wine enthusiasts together in El Dorado County. Passport has a unique focus each year, and we are excited for this year’s ‘Adventure’ theme which embraces the culture and geography that makes El Dorado County truly unique.

The El Dorado Winery Association will host its 26th annual Passport Weekend to bring wine enthusiasts together for a unique wine tasting adventure in the foothills of El Dorado County. The event takes place over two weekends, April 22-23 and April 29-30, and features exclusive tasting experiences at more than 20 El Dorado County wineries along with food, music and beautiful foothill vistas.

El Dorado County is home to more than 2,000 acres of vines spread across altitudes ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 feet, allowing local wineries to grow more than 70 wine grape varieties. The region has the largest, most diverse selection of grapes in the world, which offers creative and unique winemaking opportunities that the area’s family-owned wineries love to share with eager wine adventurers.

“Passport has a unique focus each year, and we are excited for this year’s ‘Adventure’ theme which embraces the culture and geography that makes El Dorado County truly unique,” said Carey Skinner, President of El Dorado Winery Association and owner of Skinner Vineyards. “We love providing adventurous and curious wine enthusiasts with the opportunity to taste new wines and experience such a diverse selection of varietals. We’re fortunate to have the world’s broadest assortment of quality wines grown and produced right in our backyard.”

Tickets include a commemorative wine glass and access to more than 20 participating El Dorado wineries that will open their doors with exclusive tastings, tours and more. Participants are encouraged to keep track of their weekend wine excursions by using their passports to collect stamps at each winery; completed passports submit the holder in a drawing for two complimentary 2018 Passport Weekend tickets. Additionally, passport holders will receive discounts and/or promotional items at local partnering restaurants, hotels and businesses.

In addition to two weekends of sipping a diverse collection of wines, El Dorado Winery Association will kick off the celebrations with exclusive Passport Pre-Flight tastings and Winemaker Dinners on April 21 and April 28. Pre-Flight tastings will feature seven wineries that are not part of the regular Passport Weekend, and the Winemaker Dinners at Sienna Restaurant in El Dorado Hills will serve a locally sourced six-course dinner expertly paired with wines from the region.

For ticket purchase and more information about the 26th annual Passport Weekend, visit http://www.passporteldorado.com. A portion of all Passport Weekend proceeds will be donated to the newly founded El Dorado Winery Association Scholarship Fund.