Applied Systems Announces Successful BIBA System Resilience Review

Applied Systems today announced that is has completed and passed BIBA’s recent audit, which assessed IT security and business continuity, of Applied Cloud.

The review was conducted against the Broker Supplier Resilience Review Framework as approved by BIBA. The following core principles were assessed by the consultant, NCC Group:



Management of Information Security Risks & Threats.

Prevention against Cyber Attacks.

System Resilience to Service Outages.

Incident Management.

Restoration of Services, including events that affect the entire organisation

Partial outages.

Complete failure.

“Applied has been highly supportive of this audit throughout the process, providing evidence and demonstrating our capabilities in meeting each of the core principles objectives,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “As the largest global cloud purpose built for insurance brokers, Applied Cloud receives millions of pounds of investment annually to ensure we provide the optimal performance, data security, and reliability to our customers. We are very pleased with the outcome of this audit and look forward to continued collaboration with BIBA.”

