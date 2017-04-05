Mobilize.Net Silverlight migration tools support Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Mobilize Silverlight migration tools provide a significant kickstart that enables developers to transform their code in less than half the time of a manual rewrite.

Mobilize.Net today released an update to its Silverlight migration tools for Visual Studio 2017. In the latest update Silverlight bridge and Silverlight desktop provide full support for Visual Studio 2017 both in source code compliance and in generating VS2017 solutions. In addition, both tools have been enriched with additional artificial intelligence features that make more informed decisions on the Silverlight code ensuring that the resulting code is cleaner and faster.

Mobilize.Net helps companies move critical code to .NET, to the web, to mobile devices and to the cloud. Every day thousands of developers use Mobilize.Net modernization tools to transform important line-of-business applications from old systems to modern platforms.

“Silverlight has been a popular development platform for Microsoft customers but its ability to run in a browser was made possible by the dangerous Netscape API plugin architecture (NSAPI) which is no longer supported by virtually all browsers,” said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. “Mobilize Silverlight migration tools provide a significant kickstart that enables developers to transform their code in less than half the time of a manual rewrite. And of course, a migration is much cheaper too.”

Mobilize Migrations Pave the Way to Mobile and Cloud

Mobilize tools which provide migrations from VB6, PowerBuilder, Silverlight and more enable customers to move all the way to web, mobile and cloud via additional automation.

Mobilize Tools Used By Enterprises, ISVs and SIs*

Hundreds of thousands of customers have successfully used Mobilize tools to convert code to .NET, web, and beyond. All vertical markets are represented including healthcare, manufacturing, banking, energy and more; plus major corporations like Bank of America, Citigroup and Microsoft have used VBUC to transform large workloads to new platforms. In addition, system integrators like Avanade, Infosys, Wipro and others have found Mobilize tools to be a very valuable tool in migrating their customers’ code to new platforms. A full list of Mobilize customers can be found at http://www.mobilize.net/resources/customer-list.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft's chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. For more information, please go to http://www.mobilize.net.

