Danielle Brown joins Hubba as Chief Marketing Officer

Hubba, the world leading business network designed to help its members connect on opportunities to grow their business, has expanded its leadership team and appointed Danielle Brown as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Brown will report directly to Hubba founder and CEO, Ben Zifkin.

“Danielle brings extraordinary business expertise and a combination of creative marketing leadership and analytical insight to Hubba that will be a tremendous asset to our team,” says Ben Zifkin. “This is a strategic appointment and signals the next phase in our evolution as a global business.” Brown is charged with overseeing an integrated marketing and communication strategy with a heavy data focus to accelerate the growth and develop the Hubba brand.

In her twenty-year career, Brown has held a number of positions and led many teams to success across, product and direct marketing in the entertainment, wireless and retail sectors.

Before joining Hubba, Brown was Vice President of Marketing at Points where she helped expand and further the marketing vision and build out their analytics expertise. Brown has also held roles as and the Vice President of Customer Conversion at SiriusXM and various marketing positions at Universal Music and HMV.

With more than 50,000 companies already signed up to Hubba, the company is well positioned to maintain its leadership role in the next generation of commerce, and is already the leading discovery network for brands and retailers online.

About Hubba

Hubba is the leading business network designed to help brands and retailers connect on opportunities to grow their business. The platform provides powerful tools for retailers to discover new products from some of the world’s most innovative and creative brands, and opens new avenues for product creators to expand their reach and build partnerships with retailers across the globe and over multiple categories.