CLICKco LLC’s Active Protein Powder Debuts on Netrition.com

CLICKco LLC, a company known for its unique, coffeehouse-caliber protein and espresso drinks, announced that its CLICK® Active Protein Powder is now live on Netrition.com, a popular website for nutritional products.

CLICK® Active features a potent blend of fast- and slow-releasing proteins, whey isolate and micellar casein (respectively), without having any artificial colors, flavors or sugars. A double shot of premium espresso adds a delicious natural coffee flavor that will satisfy coffee lovers and people who care about their nutrition. The product is now available for purchase on Netrition.com.

“We are excited to announce that CLICK® Active is now available for sale on Netrition.com,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “Netrition.com is a big player in the world of nutritional products online, and we strongly believe that its audience of health-conscious consumers will embrace CLICK® Active. This is a great chance for our company to increase our brand’s footprint and reach out to more people who both love coffee and care about getting natural sources of caffeine and protein.”

CLICK® Active delivers 21 servings, featuring 25 grams of a 70/30 blend of the whey isolate and micellar casein proteins. This mixture provides users with a greater ability to develop more lean muscle tissue, decrease their body fat percentage and remove many of the fats and carbs found in other competing products. Researchers have found that whey increases the production of new protein, while casein prevents them from breaking down, meaning the new muscle people build will stay for longer.

The product also features 150 mg of natural caffeine from pure espresso, which helps users to increase their focus while also boosting their athletic performance and decreasing their recovery time. Natural caffeine prevents many of the harmful side effects of synthetic versions (including crashes and twitches), making this beverage a healthy coffee alternative.

“We are excited to reach out to a new audience and continue helping people with healthier sources and bringing more purpose to their coffee experience,” said Smith.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.