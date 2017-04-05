Margaritaville Restaurants Datum has already proven their ability to support our existing operations, so we were confident in their capacity to manage our numerous IT vendors and help us grow

Datum Technologies announced today that it has signed a three-year contract with IMCMV, the operator of 16 Margaritaville restaurants in the US, to provide outsourced IT services for the island-inspired restaurant company famous for its homage to all things Jimmy Buffet. Datum will be IMCMV’s fully outsourced IT department, managing the company’s IT infrastructure at both its corporate headquarters and its restaurants.

Datum began working with IMCMV in 2016 as supplemental POS support resource. The relationship with Datum has quickly grown from needs-based support, to a fully integrated IT department for IMCMV and its Orlando-based corporate office.

“Like many of our clients, IMCMV called us in to help with restaurant support and they were so impressed by our work, they outsourced their entire IT department to us. This allows IMCMV to focus on running their restaurants while Datum ensures the reliability and security of every IT system they have in place,” said Rafael Alfonzo, Datum’s CEO.

“Datum has already proven their ability to support our existing operations, so we were confident in their capacity to manage our numerous IT vendors and help us grow,” IMCMV Chief Executive Officer David Crabtree said.

In addition to routine and ongoing IT services at IMCMV, Datum has also completed numerous projects will be assisting with new store openings in the future.

About Datum Technologies: Datum Technologies manages both restaurant and corporate-level technology for multi-unit restaurant companies. Datum implements IT solutions that lower labor costs, ensure network reliability and security, and ultimately maximize profits. Datum can consult with, augment, or fully outsource a restaurant company’s IT department.

About IMCMV Holdings: IMCMV Holdings, Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian listed company IMC Alimentação S.A. “International Meal Company” who own and operate Margaritaville and Land Shark Bar & Grill destination restaurants throughout the United States, Brazil and Panama. Recent development projects include Air Margaritaville at Miami International Airport and Margaritaville Restaurants in San Antonio, TX, Mall of America (MN), Destin, FL, and Pigeon Forge, TN. International Meal Company owns over 250 casual and quick-service restaurants in Brazil and the Caribbean.