F.A. Davis is delighted to announce that it is accepting applications for two nursing scholarships in 2017. For the third year, $1,500 will be awarded to one undergraduate nursing student, and for the second time, a $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduate nursing student. The application deadline is July 15, 2017. The winner will be notified by August 15, 2017.

“These scholarships reflect our continuing commitment to the education of nurses and their commitment to quality health care for all of us,” said Jean Rodenberger, Editor-in-Chief, Nursing. “It recognizes the challenging, yet rewarding path nursing students have embarked on and the very special nature of those who have chosen it.”

The application process is open to undergraduate students pursuing ADN, LPN/LVN, RN, BSN, or RN-BSN degrees leading to NCLEX eligibility as well as any graduate student pursuing a MSA, MSN, DNP, or PhD. They must be enrolled in an accredited nursing program for the 2017 school year and be a student in good standing with an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and a U.S. or Canadian citizen, legal resident, or holder of a valid student visa. Applicants must complete an application form and submit the following materials: proof of enrollment, and a short introduction and essay. Official transcripts will only be required from the finalists.

The scholarship prize can be used for educational purposes only and is limited to tuition and/or related expenses such as books or school supplies required by your instructors for their courses. (Room and board and other taxable expenses do not qualify.)

An application form and complete instructions are available at http://www.FADavis.com/Scholarship.

For more information, email Scholarship(at)FADavis(dot)com.

About F.A. Davis Company

F.A. Davis Company is one of the oldest independent, family-managed publishing houses in America. Since 1879, we have been meeting the needs of nursing, medical, and health science professionals seeking information of the highest quality.

Today, F.A. Davis carries on that tradition through its print, digital, and online products for students, educators, and clinicians in Nursing and the Health Sciences. Our flagship titles, Taber’s® Cyclopedic Medical Dictionary and Davis’s Drug Guide for Nurses® are among the most trusted names in health care.

For more information, visit http://www.FADavis.com.

###