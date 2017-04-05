2017 ICPI Contractor Industry Survey Just Released. It’s great to see that the overall industry is enjoying growth and that homeowners and other end users understand the benefits of using concrete pavers and slabs.

Gross sales for segmental concrete pavement contractors in the U.S. and Canada increased by 8.8% in 2016, according to a new report released today by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI).

“Last year’s ICPI study of producers reported a strong increase in the number of segmental concrete pavers sold in the U.S. and Canada,” said Matt Lynch, ICPI Chair. “This year’s survey of contractors also shows significant progress. It’s great to see that the overall industry is enjoying growth and that homeowners and other end users understand the benefits of using concrete pavers and slabs.”

In all, 218 contractors from all size companies participated in the 2017 ICPI Contractor Industry Survey, conducted during January for ICPI by Industry Insights of Columbus, Ohio.

Other key findings of the report include:



69.1% of contractors required crews to review and participate in formal, documented safety programs, an increase of 4.1% from 2015.

The greatest challenges confronting contractors included recruiting/hiring quality employees, increasing overhead costs, competition, and retaining quality employees.

Average wages/salary increased by 3.0% in 2016 and is forecasted to increase again in 2017 by 3.2%.

The study also includes overall data on the specific systems contractors use to monitor and reduce the exposure of crew members to respirable silica, as well as promotion and certification trends. In addition to reporting overall data, results are also group based on respondent’s answers about length of construction season, gross sales, and number of employees during the construction season, providing deeper insight into the industry. The complete 59-page study is available for purchase by visiting http://www.icpi.org/shop.

About Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute

ICPI is the trade association representing the growing industry of segmental concrete pavement systems in the United States and Canada. The association’s membership includes producers, contractors, suppliers, design professionals, and distributors. ICPI is the authority for concrete pavers, which are universally recognized as the best value for pavement systems. For more information, visit http://www.icpi.org.