Cloverleaf Analytics, a leading provider of business intelligence (BI) for insurance companies, has been recognized by CIOReview magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Big Data Analytics Companies 2017. It’s a proud moment for Cloverleaf Analytics for securing a spot among the elite group of companies that are featured in the Data Analytics special edition of CIOReview magazine. Cloverleaf Analytics is the only property and casualty insurance solution provider to make the list.

“We are delighted to have Cloverleaf Analytics in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers 2017,” said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Cloverleaf Analytics gives clients the ability to visualize their business in real time and never be caught off guard again.”

Cloverleaf Analytics specializes in insurance Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Big Data, and Data Mining. Cloverleaf’s cutting-edge technology is the only insurance BI solution that helps to analyze data from internal and external sources in a single report, eliminating the time and errors that come with manual manipulations. Cloverleaf’s technology is the first commercially available complete real-time business intelligence and big data in a box solution for insurance companies.

This innovative end-to-end insurance BI solution was built by a team of experts who have architected and built some of the best BI solutions in the insurance industry, giving customers decades of in-depth knowledge and best practices built-in.

“We are very proud to be named as one of the 20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers 2017. It is great to have our team receive recognition, not only from our customers, but also from CIOReview for having built one of the best insurance business intelligence and analytic solutions on the market,” says Robert Clark, CEO of Cloverleaf Analytics.

About Cloverleaf Analytics:

Founded in 2015 and based in Austin, TX, Cloverleaf Analytics’ offers an affordable comprehensive end-to-end insurance BI solution to improve profitability and reduce risk for insurance companies. Cloverleaf Analytics’ technology consolidates data across the enterprise for real-time analytics and cutting edge visualizations. Cloverleaf Analytics’ customers jump start their BI solution and realize an immediate ROI using the intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 120+ pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, scorecards and much more.

The Cloverleaf Analytics’ team takes pride architecting the best BI solutions in the insurance industry. Their decades of experience and best practices are built into Cloverleaf Analytics’ BI solution and provide immediate value to customers. For more information, go to http://www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com