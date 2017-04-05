Career Step Launches Medical Assistant Career Training Program

Our goal is always to provide the very best education at affordable tuition prices, and it is rewarding to see people empowered to change their lives through the flexible career training that we offer.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is proud to announce the launch of its new Medical Assistant program. This program was developed to help students gain all the knowledge and skills needed to start working in this in-demand healthcare field. The Medical Assistant program is entirely online training and can be completed in as little as four months of full-time study.

“Career Step’s focus is and always has been on helping students prepare for careers in growing and in-demand sectors of healthcare,” said Steve Tober, Career Step President and CEO. “We are excited to be launching our new Medical Assistant program because it offers an excellent way for our students to begin working in a career field expected to add 138,000 new jobs in the next few years.”

The Medical Assistant program is designed as an affordable and flexible way for students to train for an exciting career focusing on clinical care. The online course delivers 510 hours of curriculum at the pace and on the schedule that works for students and their busy schedules. To help ensure students are prepared for clinical care, Career Step has included interactive simulations to give students hands-on experience in key procedures such as obtaining vital signs and administering injections. Students will graduate prepared to sit for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam offered through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).

“A medical assistant program is one of the most frequently requested courses by our students, and we are excited to provide a program in this rapidly growing career field,” said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. “Our goal is always to provide the very best education at affordable tuition prices, and it is rewarding to see people empowered to change their lives through the flexible career training that we offer.”

Career Step is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year of providing quality career education, and it focuses its programs in high-growth healthcare fields that offer opportunities nationwide. The school is dedicated to providing education with the single-minded focus of preparing students to start rewarding careers.

For more information on Career Step’s new Medical Assistant program, visit CareerStep.com or call 1-800-411-7073.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7837.