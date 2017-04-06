What do Wyndham Hotels & Expedia have to say about loyalty in travel?

On April 13, at 9AM Pacific Time, Noah Brodsky, Senior VP - Worldwide Loyalty & Engagement

Wyndham Hotels and Jay Fleugel, Head of Product, Expedia will be joined by Renu Kannu from EyeforTravel for an exclusive webinar that will investigate the changing paradigm of loyalty in travel.

At a recent EyeforTravel summit in North America, 67% of attendees indicated that a ‘desire for loyal customers was a number one driver behind their distribution strategies’. How can travel brands engage with customers to deliver an exceptional experience so they keep coming back’?

“Authentic loyalty in the travel industry is now more important than ever. The focus is now on delivering customer centric experiences” says Renu Kannu, Project Director at EyeforTravel. She adds “Engagement is a critical tool in bolstering brand loyalty. In this webinar, we’re looking to explore how two of the biggest brands in travel view this all-important issue”.

Key take-aways from the webinar include:



The changing concept of loyalty in travel

The best ways of developing authentic loyalty through customer engagement

How can you differentiate your business through the personalisation you deliver your customers?

What are some of the tools available to better engage your customer?

