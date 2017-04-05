Mario has an incredible depth of knowledge about the ups and downs of the entrepreneurial life, and his enthusiasm and energy are contagious. We can't wait for this to kick off!” says Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media.

Emmy award-winning digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong is launching his groundbreaking, high-energy, LIVE audience talk show The Never Settle Show in New York City today.

The Never Settle Show is an industry game-changer. The show aims to introduce the new future of broadcasting by blending traditional high-quality TV production and innovative technology to engage with the audience from all over the world in real-time by live video streaming their weekly show.

Taking advantage of faster speed internet and ubiquity of mobile devices, live video streaming has become a critical component on all major social platforms. Technology partner LiveU is the force behind the live video revolution. LiveU’s patented bonding and video transport technology will provide The Never Settle Show viewers with flawless, reliable HD live video transmission for TV, mobile, online and Facebook Live, and the ability to interact with Armstrong and his guests.

The Never Settle Show’s innovative format is able to meet the increasing demand of spontaneous and original content from the viewers and provide vicarious views into the world of TV production by participating in the weekly production meeting, voting on topics, guests, segment themes and more. Also, joining The Never Settle Show is musical accompaniment by singer-songwriter Cassandra Kubinski and first-ever, all female-led band.

“Last year, the first Presidential debate was streamed online drawing millions and millions of viewers in from all over the world. Live video has become a trend of its own. There's an increasing number of social platforms and apps offering a live streaming capability. We believe, live video streaming will only increase in popularity,” says Armstrong.

The Never Settle Show will feature some of today's most captivating entrepreneurs, who have shattered tradition and found success, and insight their “Never Settle” stories. The show also aims to be a platform for everyday people, urging them to ‘never settle’, and to pursue their passion, dreams and inspire them to think about what to do with their life. The segment will be full of life hacks and actionable takeaways that they can start using immediately.

“Our goal at Entrepreneur is to educate, entertain and inspire our readers, and so this partnership with The Never Settle Show is a perfect fit. Mario has an incredible depth of knowledge about the ups and downs of the entrepreneurial life, and his enthusiasm and energy are contagious. We can't wait for this to kick off!” says Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media.

Produced by Roker Media, The Never Settle Show will go live for the first time on April 5th, 2017 and each Wednesday at 7 P.M. ET/4 P.M. PT from the Canary Building in New York City in front of a live studio audience. Viewers can watch and interact with the show through Entrepreneur Media’s Facebook page on: https://www.facebook.com/EntMagazine and The Never Settle Show, http://www.NVRSTL.TV/Watch. The show will also be featured as a part of Entrepreneur Media’s New Fronts Lineup on Tuesday, May 9th.

“I’ve watched Mario over the years come into millions of homes and talk to people about trends in technology and how it impacts their lives, but what I also always loved about Mario was his passion for helping people better their live. Mario has a perfect personality, for a talk show format, and with his new media experience, The Never Settle Show will be hugely successful. We could not be more pleased for the opportunity to partner with Mario and help make The Never Settle Show a reality,” said Al Roker.

For more information on The Never Settle Show, please visit, http://www.NeverSettle.TV

About Mario Armstrong

Mario Armstrong is an Emmy Award–winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert® and a regular contributor on NBC’s TODAY show, CNN, and NPR, Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey, and Rachael Ray Show. He has also been recognized as: Daily Record VIP List, The Root 100 list alongside, Nick Cannon, Lebron James, Wyclef John and John Legend, and Top 40 Under 40 Emerging Leaders by the Baltimore Business Journal and more. For more information, please visit http://www.NeverSettle.TV or to watch, NVRSTL.TV/Watch.

About Roker Media

Formed in 2016 by Al Roker, Roker Media is the first multi-platform live streaming network to channel both technological advances and the creative energy that live streaming has inspired. Roker Media produces quality programming that lives at the intersection of brands, influencers, and audiences. Visit us at http://RokerMedia.Live or follow us @RKRMedia.

About Entrepreneur Network

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education, and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. Entrepreneur Network is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and coming soon to Android devices. For more info, visit http://www.EntrepreneurNetwork.com.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 2,000 customers in 80+ countries, LiveU’s technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, please visit http://www.liveu.tv.