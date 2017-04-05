Shaping Research Priorities Based on Practical Challenges

Americans will face critical challenges in the future related to food, agriculture, and the environment.

Trade, agriculture markets, and consumer health and spending are all issues impacting Americans on a day-to-day basis, and the ever-changing landscape has researchers taking a closer look at where their focus should be.

AAEA, along with the Council on Food, Agricultural, and Resource Economics (C-FARE), are sponsoring the symposium “Tackling the Challenges of Innovative Trade and Maintaining Robust Markets, Capitalizing on Big Data, and Advancing Consumer Health” to form research priorities for the short and long-term.

“Americans will face critical challenges in the future related to food, agriculture, and the environment,” says AAEA President and symposium speaker Jayson Lusk. “With the priorities document, we aim to provide the agricultural community our thoughts on where future investments in research will have the biggest impact.”

The symposium, which also features USDA Deputy Chief Economist Warren Preston, is Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM Eastern at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about how to watch this event live on the web, or to setup an interview, please contact Jay Saunders in the AAEA Business Office.

