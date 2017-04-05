Downs joins North American Title Co. as ass't county manager for Santa Clara County, Calif. DJ’s many years of national sales experience, along with sales management training and developing sales training systems and hiring processes will bring excitement and drive to our Santa Clara operation.

Sales and marketing veteran David “DJ” Downs has joined North American Title Co. as the assistant county manager for Santa Clara County.

“DJ’s many years of national sales experience, along with sales management training and developing sales training systems and hiring processes will bring excitement and drive to our Santa Clara operation,” said Kevin Melberg, Campbell/Santa Clara county manager, North American Title Co. “We are pleased to welcome him to our Campbell branch.”

Downs has over 10 years of sales and marketing experience. Most recently, he built a successful customer base as a title account manager at a local competitor. Previously, he was an entrepreneur and a director for several medical and fitness companies. He is a graduate of San Jose State University.

Downs is located at the North American Title office at 910 Campisi Way, Suite 1E, Campbell, CA 95008, and can be reached at telephone number (408) 558-8200.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported total gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through its relationship with an expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com.