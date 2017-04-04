Kris Nair, CEO of Ascendum Solutions We are honored to be recognized by Insights Magazine. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers. We are proud of our efforts to be at the forefront of the IoT revolution.

Ascendum Solutions joins an elite group of organizations that have earned a spot in the “Top 20 Fastest Growing IoT (Internet-of-Things) Companies” by Insights Success Magazine. Insights Success focuses its coverage on emerging and quickly growing companies and their leadership.

Kris Nair, CEO said, “We are honored to be recognized by Insights Magazine. It is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers. We are proud of our efforts to be at the forefront of the IoT revolution.”

Ascendum introduced several IoT solutions into the marketplace, including new “smart” vending machines that accept smart payments options and provide inventory and consumption pattern monitoring. Ascendum has also deployed a Smart Parking solution for one of the most traffic-congested cities in North American. Ascendum is currently working on introducing IoT solutions for the automotive and retail sector. The IoT Innovation lab they recently opened at the Vora Innovation Center allows them to conduct in-depth research and identify innovative business solutions for a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, retail and education.

Ascendum Solutions provides innovative technology solutions, services and staff augmentation support to clients by leveraging industry expertise, global scale and technology excellence. Ascendum’s success is based on its business and technology expertise, strategic partnerships and deep industry experience, which allow companies to innovate and succeed in any industry. Its global delivery capabilities are driven by state-of-the-art delivery centers across the world and supported by modernized business processes. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ascendum has sales and support offices in Hamilton & Blue Ash, OH and New York, NY with offshore delivery centers located in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, India. Ascendum is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Vora Ventures Group, a Cincinnati-based, private equity group that specializes in building innovative IT companies worldwide. Visit us at http://www.ascendum.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn.

