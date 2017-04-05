The nation's roadways are a point of pride for the United States, and the US has an automobile industry that produces cars every year that can safely travel highway speeds of 60 to 70 mph. With so many cars whizzing around on our country's roadways, driver safety is paramount. In the year 2015, 30,592 people were killed in automobile crashes, and an additional 321,419 were injured. It is estimated that for every person killed that there is an average loss of $1.4 million that accounts for their lifetime investments and wages lost. A new segment of the popular show "Informed" will look into these trends, and the organizations that are helping curb some of these potentially fatal mistakes.

Impaired driving due to drugs or alcohol is a significant cause of crashes, and it accounts for an annual loss of $44 billion, and speeding accounts for another $52 billion. Gaining national attention is the need to abstain from distracted driving. Distracted driving can include things like paying attention to other passengers, the radio, or a cell phone instead of the road. For every 5 seconds that a driver's gaze is diverted from the road at 55 mph, they can drive the length of a football field without looking. In 2015, this habit was responsible for 3,477 fatalities and 391,000 injuries. Texting is considered by experts to lead to particularly hazardous driving.

