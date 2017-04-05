OnCore Golf, the Buffalo, New York-based golf ball company, today announced a new affiliation 2016 World Long Drive runner-up Ryan Steenberg. Steenberg is the first of many industry professionals coming on board to represent OnCore Golf and their recently released ELIXR ™ Tour ball.

A native of Buffalo’s sister city – Rochester, New York – Steenberg is currently ranked eighth in the world after placing second at the 2016 World Long Drive Championship hosted by the Golf Channel.

With drives upwards of 450 yards, the four-time World Long Drive finalist will be representing the United States and OnCore Golf at the Long Drive World Series competitions throughout 2017. The inaugural event was held in Dubai on March 17 and was live streamed on SkyTV and Sports Bible.

Brian McGahey, OnCore Vice-President of Player and Business Development said “Ryan is the first of many golf professionals to represent OnCore and our recently released ELIXR ™ ball. As the Long Drive Tour has emerged in recent years, golf fans now realize Ryan and his fellow competitors are redefining the distance game. And that’s what we at OnCore know the ELIXR will do as well – bring extra distance to every player’s game”.

“Ryan truly embodies the OnCore spirit,” said OnCore Golf co-founder Bret Blakely. “He has risen to the top of his field through hard work, personal innovation and - most importantly - his willingness to take a risk. We are proud to have Ryan join Team OnCore and help us increase our visibility as he continues to demonstrate his own commitment to excellence and set personal and professional long-drive records.”

“Partnering with OnCore Golf was an easy decision,” said Steenberg. “As an innovator and inventor myself, I was instantly drawn to their energy, positive attitude, edgy and disruptive brand, and their passion for improving the game of golf through technology. Then, after testing the ELIXRTM Tour ball for the first time, I knew what this company was truly capable of and that I would never play another ball again. I am honored to carry the brand around the world this season and cannot wait to see what the future holds for OnCore.”

In addition to his career as a professional long driver, Steenberg is the owner of 4 Performance – a premier indoor golf, sports performance, and health and wellness club in Rochester, NY. Since its inception in 2010, 4 Performance has aided in the development of athletes ranging from aspiring collegiate players to NCAA All-Americans. Marrying his passion for golf with his commitment to sports performance and fitness, Steenberg’s current and past clients include PGA Tour professional and Rochester native Dominic Bozzelli, along with two Web.com Tour stars Beau Hossler and Gavin Hall.

More About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is a brand dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation, while inspiring golfers at all skill levels and abilities. Founded by two young entrepreneurs—Bret Blakely and Steve Coulton—and fueled by a team of world-class investors, OnCore Golf disrupted the golf ball industry through development of the first-ever USGA Conforming Hollow Core Ball, while unleashing a growing suite of products across North America and beyond. The company’s offerings include the extremely accurate CALIBER ball, the five star-rated AVANT with SoftCell technology to increase feel, durability and distance, as well as the dynamic ELIXRTM Tour ball.

