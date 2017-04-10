As self-funding grows, this conference continues to keep people connected to what’s happening in the industry and how plan savings and success can be achieved,

In session at SLS Las Vegas today, Cypress University is back for the sixth consecutive year with a comprehensive curriculum to provide real-world strategies for controlling the costs of employee benefits via self-funding and the flexibility these plans offer.

The conference is hosted by Cypress Benefit Administrators April 10-11, and will kick off with a highly anticipated keynote presentation by Andy Core – an award-winning author, speaker and wellness expert. Core will address the “why workplace wellness?” question so many employers are asking today, and he will share the latest trends and future direction of these programs along with ways to measure value.

“Workplace wellness continues to be a hot topic in the employee benefits realm, and we are excited to welcome Andy Core to offer such an educated, in-depth perspective on where it’s headed,” said Tom Doney, president and CEO of Cypress Benefit Administrators.

More than 260 participants are registered to attend Cypress University over the next two days to learn, present and share information about containing the costs of health plans. Participants include employer-clients, brokers, benefit partners and industry thought leaders.

A sampling of the employee benefits topics to be covered includes:



Self-funding and fiduciary duty

Chronic care and medication management

Innovations in care management

Captive insurance options

Leveraging provider cost transparency

Psychological health at the workplace

Out-of-network access/national providers

Telemedicine advances

Cypress University features a mix of new and returning speakers and breaks the agenda items into a variety of formats – from panels and full presentations to informal “table talks” and Q&As – to encourage opportunities for education and interaction.

Of special interest again this year is the Cypress Client Panel, which will feature real-life stories from clients who have had success in controlling costs and navigating benefit-related challenges. Cypress University will also include “Critical Updates” to fill participants in on the current status of key topics covered at last year’s event, such as ACA reporting, medical tourism, cancer care and chronic kidney disease management.

“As self-funding grows, this conference continues to keep people connected to what’s happening in the industry and how plan savings and success can be achieved,” Doney said. “We look forward to providing another great learning experience!”

