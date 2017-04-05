Jennings, Strouss & Salmon recognizes the need to plan for the future and is expanding in the areas and industries where we see the most development to ensure we continue to provide high-quality legal services to our clients.

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C. continues to implement its growth strategy to be better positioned for the future by adding three new members. The firm is pleased to welcome Joseph E. Cotterman, Howard J. Weiss and Patrick D. White to its Phoenix office.

Celebrating 75 years of advising businesses and individuals on a wide range of legal matters, Jennings, Strouss & Salmon is excited to be growing its transactional and litigation departments to enrich the services offered to clients across multiple practice areas. Over recent months, the firm has welcomed eight new attorneys with experience in multiple areas, including tax, commercial litigation, labor and employment, medical malpractice, legal ethics, bankruptcy, real estate and energy. Jennings, Strouss & Salmon continues to build its presence throughout North America through its Arizona and Washington, D.C. offices.

“It is a very exciting time for the firm,” states John C. Norling, Managing Attorney. “Established companies are expanding locally and into new markets, and new businesses are emerging and experiencing rapid growth. Jennings, Strouss & Salmon recognizes the need to plan for the future and is expanding in the areas and industries where we see the most development to ensure we continue to provide high-quality legal services to our clients. Joe, Howard and Patrick – three very experienced and esteemed attorneys – are great additions to the firm and their respective departments.”

Cotterman joins the firm’s Business Restructuring and Reorganization department with over 25 years of experience representing clients in the areas of corporate restructuring, business bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, and commercial litigation. He advises corporate debtors, creditors, and committees in Chapter 11 cases, and lenders and borrowers in commercial and real estate foreclosure litigation. Cotterman’s restructuring experience includes the representation of creditors and debtors in the real estate development, retail, manufacturing, health care, telecommunications, airline, firearms, and high-tech industries. He has served as a presenter, author, and instructor on topics relating to bankruptcy law and procedure, and foreclosure and collection litigation. Cotterman earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, and a B.S. in Justice Studies, summa cum laude, from Arizona State University.

Weiss expands the depth and breadth of the firm’s Real Estate department with his experience representing clients that are purchasing, selling, and leasing retail, office, industrial, and multifamily properties. In addition, he represents Canadian clients with their U.S. entity selection and real estate transaction needs. Weiss also works with landowners on the negotiation and drafting of cell tower leases. To complement his real estate practice, he counsels clients on business transactions, including the preparation of asset and stock purchase agreements, security agreements, operating agreements, shareholders agreements, promissory notes, consulting agreements, confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements, and other business-related contracts. Weiss often presents to professionals in the real estate industry. He earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and a B.S. in Accounting from Pennsylvania State University.

White enhances the extensive knowledge and experience of the firm’s Medical Malpractice and Health Care Professional Liability department. For over twenty years, he has focused his practice in the areas of medical malpractice defense, representing physicians, health care entities, and HMOs. White also represents physicians and orthodontists before state licensing boards, and has litigation experience in the areas of general liability defense and professional liability defense. He is licensed to practice in Arizona and Illinois. White earned his J.D. from IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law and a B.S. in Finance from Loras College.

About Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C.

Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, P.L.C., has been providing legal counsel for 75 years through its offices in Phoenix and Peoria, Arizona; and Washington, D.C. The firm's primary areas of practice include advertising and media law; agribusiness; automobile dealership law, bankruptcy, reorganization and creditors’ rights; construction; corporate and securities; employee benefits and pensions; energy; family law and domestic relations; health care; intellectual property; labor and employment; legal ethics; litigation; professional liability defense; real estate; surety and fidelity; tax; and trust and estates. For additional information please visit http://www.jsslaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

The firm’s affiliate, B3 Strategies, assists clients with lobbying and public policy strategy at the local, state, and federal levels. For more information please visit http://www.b3strategies.com.