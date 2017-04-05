Formaspace Names New Integrated Lab Services Bench - Triton™

Triton - Integrated Lab Services Bench Triton™ is already widely recognized by lab designers and architects for its sleek design, customizable configurations, economical price point, and advanced features.

After the 2017 Pittcon Conference & Expo, leading lab furniture solutions designer and manufacturer, Formaspace, has announced the name of their newest integrated lab services bench - Triton™.

The name comes from the moon Triton, a moon of Neptune. Triton orbits Neptune in a retrograde orbit, meaning the moon orbits Neptune in a direction opposite of the planet’s rotation. Triton is the only large moon in the solar system to orbit in this manner. Much like Triton’s orbital patterns, Formaspace operates differently than competitors by offering innovative products, at economical prices, created to advance the world we work in.

The atmosphere of the moon Triton is mainly composed of nitrogen and methane. The Triton™ lab services bench commonly runs gas through service valves to the workstation surface. Also known in Greek mythology as the guardian of the sea, Triton™ provides water into the workstation through the water service valve. The embedded valves on Triton™ run water, gas, vacuum, and air, alongside data and power to create a highly functional lab bench solution.

With the motto, “when innovation matters, we’ll get you there,” Formaspace has been an integral part of many of the top breakthroughs in science. Formaspace benches were used in the sequencing of the first human genome, the integration of the first robot into an assembly line, and the implementation of one of the first cloud systems.

“Triton will help pave the way for future discoveries to advance the human condition,” said Formaspace CEO, Jeff Turk. “Our new lab bench emphasizes power, service, and versatility. The name Triton originates from ancient Greek mythology shown in the solar system, and we believe our product serves as a critical bridge between the current state of the lab furniture market to the future state that we envision with our solutions.”

“Our objective is always to create the furniture needed to make the next pivotal discovery, and Triton is a name that so well fits that concept,” explained Turk.

Triton™ was launched and publically unveiled earlier this month at the Pittcon Conference & Expo. It is already widely recognized by lab designers and architects for its sleek design, customizable configurations, economical price point, and advanced features.

About the Company

Formaspace, based in Austin, Texas, is a top manufacturer of advanced laboratory and workplace furniture. Bringing together a dedication to discovery and creation, as well as expertise in technical components, compliance, and safety issues, Formaspace creates tailored solutions for more than 80 percent of the Fortune 500. Formaspace also works with universities, governments, small businesses and individuals to meet ever-evolving workbench and workspace requirements. The company operates within a guiding framework of sustainability and social responsibility.