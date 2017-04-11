Tim and Sara Hale, Co-founders of Coastal Cloud We are the only Salesforce Platinum partner with a focus on mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and state & local government entities

Northeast Florida-based Coastal Cloud, a business and technology consulting leader that focuses on mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and state & local entities throughout North America, announced its recent advancement to Platinum Consulting Partner with Salesforce.

“This is a significant testament to our team’s hard work. We strive to provide our clients the best solutions and services possible and this achievement validates our progress,” said Sara Hale, co-owner of Coastal Cloud.

Salesforce consulting partners are rated based on the total value contribution to Salesforce’s business, their specializations and certifications, and, most importantly, customer satisfaction through five possible tiers: Global Strategic, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Registered. Coastal Cloud is proud to have one of the highest ‘customer satisfaction ratings’ of any major Salesforce partner in North America.

As a partner with Salesforce.com, the world’s leading cloud computing platform, and an integrator of many other leading cloud-based technologies, Coastal has helped more than 250 clients move away from their inflexible, costly, legacy systems and embrace a new generation of technology that is flexible, secure, affordable, mobile and social. Coastal provides expertise in all of Salesforce.com’s clouds including Sales, Service, Marketing, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Billing, Communities and Analytics.

The company rose quickly through the Salesforce partner levels since being founded in 2013 in Palm Coast, FL by Sara and Tim Hale. The Hales credit their rapid rise to their unique hub and spoke consulting delivery model that includes a team of consultants that is 100-percent Salesforce certified and all U.S. based. Coastal Cloud is headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, which is the primary solution center, with additional solution centers, or “hubs”, located in Louisville, Kentucky and Steamboat Springs, Colorado where concentrated consulting and the development of talent is focused.

“We are the only Salesforce Platinum partner with a focus on mid-sized businesses, nonprofits and state & local government entities,” says Tim Hale. “With our strategically placed solution centers and individual consultants throughout key metro areas, we excel at customer satisfaction throughout the nation by delivering high value, nimble solutions. We are able to cater to our clients at a fraction of the cost of our competition and we have the scale to cater to large businesses as well.”

“Striking a balance between work and quality of life is the heart of our culture,” says Sara Hale. “And as a proud woman-owned technology business, we currently operate with 35-percent women, which is a huge jump from the industry average of 26-percent. We keep a strong focus on keeping our employees happy and it pays off. We hire and keep the best talent out there. We enjoy very low attrition and constantly have people applying to join our team.”

Coastal Cloud was recognized by GrowFL as a “Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch” and by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the region’s “Best Places to Work.” The Coastal team of over 120 consultants and developers continues to grow at a steady pace.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud was founded in 2013, in Palm Coast, Fla. to help clients take advantage of next generation cloud-based IT systems. Coastal Cloud provides expert services at all aspects of systems implementation including program management, enterprise architecture, project execution, business analysis, data modeling, configuration, development, testing, data migration, user training and ongoing support. Coastal Cloud has grown to over 120 employees and proudly serves more than 250 private and public sector clients from key industries such as healthcare, telecommunications, education, high-tech, real estate, economic and workforce development and non-profits. The company is located at 1 Hammock Beach Pkwy in Palm Coast, FL. Learn more at http://www.CoastalCloud.us.