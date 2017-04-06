New Context, a Lean Security company that automates the orchestration, governance, and protection of the Industrial Internet, today announced it has partnered with the DevOps Institute to create a DevSecOps Engineering course and resulting certification as part of the DevOps Practitioner Series of Courses.

“We are honored to partner with the DevOps Institute on the DevSecOps Engineering certification,” said Andrew Storms, Vice President of Security Services at New Context and one of the course authors. “Security does not need to slow DevOps down. In fact, we’re looking forward to this partnership to show more organizations how to seamlessly marry their security, operations and development teams to deliver secure code even faster.”

As part of the partnership, New Context will design and develop DevOps Institute’s DevSecOps Engineering courseware content, materials and certification exams. The course will explore key DevSecOps topics, including leveraging DevOps to affect security culture transformation, as well as strategic and technical security considerations for integrating security with DevOps programs.

“By partnering with New Context, we are able to leverage their extensive expertise in securing DevOps environments,” said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. “With this course, DevOps Institute candidates will be able to better understand the role security plays not only in their DevOps program, but also in their business as a whole.”

About New Context

New Context delivers Lean Security™ through hands-on technical and management consulting. We are a team of experts with extensive backgrounds in information security and scalable, secure application development. Our tools and processes streamline development frameworks to ensure transparent and secure IT software development within DevOps processes. New Context is headquartered in San Francisco.

About the DevOps Institute

The DevOps Institute is the global learning community around emerging DevOps practices and is bringing enterprise level DevOps training and certification to the IT market. Working with recognized thought leaders, strategic examination partner PEOPLECERT, and DevOps Express, the DevOps Institute has set the quality standard for relevant, current and sustainable DevOps course content and certification.

