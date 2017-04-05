Jack Sexton Joins ALOM as Chief Financial Officer

Jack Sexton, ALOM CFO “Jack Sexton brings to ALOM an outstanding toolset including keen analytical and seasoned management skills." -- Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO

ALOM today announced that Jack Sexton is joining the supply chain management leader as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 3, 2017. Sexton comes to ALOM with more than 31 years of leadership experience in finance and operations, including 15 years with Silicon Valley based technology companies and 15 years with the leading oilfield services provider Schlumberger. His background spans both public and private companies, equipment manufacturers and global service providers, multinational corporations and start-ups.

Sexton will lead ALOM’s global financial operations teams and report directly to Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO. Sexton will succeed Phil Roloff who is retiring after successfully serving as ALOM’s CFO for 15 years and financially leading the company during a period of transformative global expansion, technological innovation and exponential revenue growth.

“Jack Sexton brings to ALOM an outstanding toolset including keen analytical and seasoned management skills, to bolster our continued growth, expansion and controls. I am particularly impressed with Jack’s ability to maintain an unrelenting focus on serving and advocating for his company’s customers while leading complex global financial operations. He will be building on Phil Roloff’s outstanding leadership in rigorous financial management and sound fiscal oversight,” said Hannah Kain, ALOM President and CEO.

Most recently Mr. Sexton was Chief Financial Officer of Presto Engineering, where he was instrumental in driving dramatic organic growth and two highly successful acquisitions in France. Earlier positions include Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Technology from 2005 - 2009, where he was instrumental in driving rapid, profitable growth - both organically and through acquisition. Mr. Sexton also served as Chief Accounting Officer of NPTest from 2002 – 2004, where he managed the financial aspects of the company’s spin off from Schlumberger, through a successful IPO and subsequent merger with Credence Systems (now part of LTX-Credence), where he then served as Corporate Controller.

Sexton, a certified public accountant, holds two Bachelor of Science degrees, in finance and accounting, from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Sexton commented, “I am very excited to be joining the highly successful ALOM team. With my background supporting profitable growth in the U.S. and internationally, I’m confident I can contribute significantly to the company’s continued success.”

Roloff himself came to the ALOM position with over 25 years of experience with senior roles at established corporations such as Deloitte and high-tech companies. Prior to ALOM, he was Interim CFO and Corporate Consultant for over 20 different clients in the technology sector.

“ALOM has been an exhilarating experience as we have established ourselves as a formidable competitor and global leader in supply chain management. I am proud to have been part of its impressive growth trajectory,” Roloff said.

About ALOM

ALOM is a global supply chain management services and solutions provider serving as a partner to its Fortune 100 clients in the automotive, government, medical, telecommunications, and utility/energy sectors. Its expert team of strategists, engineers, and specialists operate in ALOM’s global headquarters in Fremont, CA office, its offices across the U.S. and in Hong Kong, and its 15 affiliated facilities around the world. ALOM service offerings include procurement, e-commerce, inventory, assembly, digital media duplication, print management, fulfillment, IT integration and operations. ALOM is proud to deliver its clients’ products and services impeccably, enrich the client experience, and uphold their brand reputations. http://www.alom.com