TeloYears Launches New Educational Website on Telomere Health

The maker of TELOYEARS—the simple genetic test that lets people discover their cellular age to help improve how well they're aging-- today announced the launch of the Telomere Learning Center (TLC). The new compendium will be the definitive online library of news and scientific research on telomere health. Telomeres are the dynamic, protective caps on the ends of our chromosomes that tend to shorten and fray with age as they protect our genetic information during cellular replication.

“Taking the TeloYears test is to take a journey of learning, discovery and personal improvement. Our aim with the TLC is to empower people with knowledge by helping them navigate the large and credible body of scientific evidence supporting the links between one's telomeres, aging and health,” said Doug Harrington, M.D., Medical Director at Telomere Diagnostics, Inc. “It's important that people know that there are steps they can take to slow down the clock on the aging process.”

The TLC website is designed to promote learning about what the latest research and news say about why one’s telomere length matters and how it can change in relation to so many facets of life such as aging, the environment, genetics, and lifestyle factors like stress, sleep, diet and exercise. Organized by topic and content type, navigation menus put a curated library just a click away in a unique browsing experience that is responsive to whatever device is being used. To increase access to the more than 20,000 scientific journal articles on telomeres that have been published by credible institutions over the past two decades, TeloYears has highlighted and referenced those that are most relevant and applicable to everyday living, wellness and longevity. Academic institutions, scientific publishers and professional societies are encouraged to link to the Telomere Learning Center at http://resources.teloyears.com.

About TeloYears

TeloYears is a simple genetic test that reveals the cellular age encoded in a person’s DNA to help them know how well they are aging. One’s age in TeloYears can be a simple yet comprehensive indicator of overall cellular wellness as it is based on measuring the length of one’s telomeres, the dynamic, protective caps on DNA that tend to shorten and fray with age. Years of scientific data support the link between telomeres and the aging process, and many credible institutions have published clinical studies on the role of telomere length in numerous age-related diseases. Since telomere length changes over time, unlike most other parts of DNA, TeloYears can be actionable through retesting after modifications in lifestyle, environment and stress.

About Telomere Diagnostics

TeloYears is provided by Telomere Diagnostics, Inc., the world’s leading telomere testing company that was founded in 2010 by four scientists, including the winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine (2009) for discoveries in the field of telomere science. Its lab in Silicon Valley, California, is regulated under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) as qualified to perform high-complexity clinical testing. The privately held company measures parts of chromosomes called telomeres, the protective caps on the ends of DNA strands that shorten with age, using its proprietary quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assay, the world’s leading method of measuring Average Telomere Length (ATL). Beyond TeloYears, the company is actively developing other potential uses of ATL to address unmet clinical needs in cardiovascular disease, oncology and reproductive health.

To learn more about the TeloYears genetic test, please visit http://www.teloyears.com

The TeloYears test is not intended for screening, diagnosing, treating or preventing diseases or medical conditions. The TeloYears genetic test may indicate the possibility of identifying a rare telomere syndrome associated with extremely shorter or longer average telomere length (ATL). In these rare cases, further testing and consultation with a doctor to rule in or rule out a telomere syndrome is recommended. The test is available for individuals between the ages of 20 to 80 within the United States, except for the state of New York.

The information provided by the TeloYears test should not be used to replace medically appropriate screening tests recommended based upon actual age or other risk factors, nor should the information be used to make decisions about diagnosis or treatment of diseases or medical conditions. The Telomere Diagnostics lab is regulated under the Clinical Laboratory improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical testing. Telomere Diagnostics determined the performance characteristics of this test. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.