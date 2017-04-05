Vision Systems Design Innovator's Award

Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, has been honored with the Bronze level prize by Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards, the program that selects and evaluates the most pioneering outcomes in the vision and image processing industry.

A panel of system integrators, consultants and academics recognized the Pattern Identification Tool from Datalogic as a tremendous breakthrough in the machine vision industry. This state-of-the-art patented algorithm is able to effectively identify thousands of different objects, according to the object’s appearance and package graphics. It deals effectively with random positions, orientation and distance even when partially occluded or damaged.

“We are honored to be awarded with such a notable award.” –stated Cosimo Capuzzello Datalogic Industry Unit General Manager for Manufacturing - “The honor comes from the seriousness of the judging committee, from the awareness of the prominent companies that participated in the contest, as well as from the confirmation that our Pattern Identification Tool is considered a revolutionary and unrivalled pattern matching tool. Today no other algorithm is able to offer a reliable and robust recognition over such wide pattern databases.”

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design said “This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2017 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry.”

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:



Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need to the market that hasn’t been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

The 2017 Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees will be featured in the June issue of Vision Systems Design magazine and online at vision-systems.com

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and system integrators that provide comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications and markets. Vision Systems Design’s magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About the Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards Program

The Vision Systems Design 2017 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2017 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking include: originality, innovation, impact on designers, system integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain.

The world's leading players in the four reference industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality of the products that the Group has been offering for 45 years.

Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), employs approximately 2,700 staff worldwide, distributed in 30 countries, with manufacturing and repair facilities in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and Vietnam. In 2016 Datalogic had a turnover of 576.5 million Euro and invested over 50 million Euros in Research & Development, with an asset of more than 1,200 patents in multiple jurisdictions.

Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. More information about Datalogic at http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S. and the E.U.