BookVenture Celebrates Children’s Literature For Publishing Promo

BookVenture Publishing LLC is giving away free features upgrade for publishing packages in its newest promo, Wonderful Minds. In celebration of International Children’s Books Day, authors will receive a special upgrade offer upon purchase of a publishing package. To avail the promo, the author has to purchase a publishing package from Ensign to Admiral (BW) and from Ensign to Voyager (FC) within April 1 to April 15. Their chosen package will have its features automatically upgraded to the next ranking package. The promo deal on the publishing package will have no expiry which means the author can avail it anytime.

Authors can learn more about this service and avail it by visiting BookVenture’s website - https://www.bookventure.com/promo.

About BookVenture Publishing LLC

BookVenture Publishing is a self-publishing service provider committed to helping independent authors in their endeavors in the literary industry. From humble beginnings, the thriving company now has over 85,000 unique views yearly in its official website. It caters to authors from all over the world and has successfully produced over 100 books.

The company prides itself in delivering high-quality self-publishing services at an affordable rate. It strives to surpass each client’s expectations without compromising the cost of the production.

BookVenture provides a wide array of services for writers and authors of all genres. From educational manuals, children's books, photography, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction books, BookVenture engages every author to get published the easy way while combining affordability, efficiency and talented experts' skills.

Contact BookVenture Publishing LLC today at 1-877-276-9751