Gather Digital, a best-of-breed mobile event app provider, is pleased to announce an integration with Dealogic’s one-to-one financial services industry event planning software.

Gather Digital recognizes that many of its event-planning customers use a variety of technology tools to further enhance their guests’ experiences. A great many financial clients use Dealogic software to schedule and manage one-to-one and small-group meetings for their corporate access and investment banking events.

With this robust integration, Gather Digital’s mobile app system will automatically pull in information specific to each meeting such that an event participant can view a personalized meeting itinerary within the Gather Digital app. The app can tailor what’s viewable to each participant depending on their role.

For example, an investor viewing information about a particular meeting might see the names of participants from the host company but not those of other attending investors. An executive from the host company, on the other hand, may see the names of all participants.

The event planner can trigger automated reminders to meeting participants through the app, and can send alert notifications if there are changes to the particulars of the meeting.

The app automatically pulls information from Dealogic’s database at intervals of the event planner’s choosing. Attendees’ schedules are up-to-date even when there are last-minute changes.

“Our financial services clients are very important to us,” said Wendy Phillips, Gather Digital’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We want to continue to personalize the app experience for their event attendees. We also want to make things as easy as possible for conference hosts by automatically bringing this information into the app.

“This partnership with Dealogic certainly helps us further those objectives.”

The seamless integration of Gather Digital’s innovative event app technologies with other leading event companies gives conference planners and their attendees the best overall meeting experience. This newest alliance adds to the cadre of Gather Digital event management integration partners, including Cvent, eTouches, Hubb and others.

ABOUT GATHER DIGITAL

Gather Digital’s suite of event application services enhances attendees’ engagement leading up to, during and after an event. As an industry leader, Gather Digital provides best-of-breed mobile event apps for corporations, associations and educational institutions. Established in 2009, Gather Digital creates native and mobile web applications with an in-app integrated system for lead retrieval, continuing education credits, contact exchange, live polling, surveys, small-group meetings, personalization and gamification. For more information, contact Angie Sloan at 919-932-4266. https://www.gatherdigital.com