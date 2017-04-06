Axiomatics Logo The Axiomatics authorization suite provides government agencies with visibility over access control, while providing a single point of management for fine-grained digital policies that govern data access.

Axiomatics Federal, Inc., the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, will showcase its innovative solutions for government IT professionals at the National Laboratories Information Technology (NLIT) Summit 2017, April 30-May 3, 2017 at the Lowes Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, IL.

Located in booth #119, Axiomatics will offer visitors live demonstrations and explore new features to its fine-grained Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) solution, which helps complex government agencies protect sensitive data, reduces Insider Threat risk, and helps maintain compliance with security directives and privacy laws. A team will be on hand to address any questions and discuss the latest updates.

“The Axiomatics authorization suite provides government agencies with visibility over access control, while providing a single point of management for fine-grained digital policies that govern data access,” said Craig Gilley, president of Axiomatics Federal, Inc. “As regulations and security requirements change, we’re excited to be associated with the NLIT audience as a Gold sponsor of the show, and to share a solution that makes it easy to securely adjust policies and have them apply agency-wide.”

In addition to exhibiting and sponsoring, Axiomatics’ expert Matt Carter will speak about securing microservices with dynamic authorization. His talk will range from applying the scalability and loose coupling of a microservice architecture to making policy decisions for applications, infrastructure and collaboration. Join this session Tuesday, May 2nd from 1:00-1:50 in Warhol B.

NLIT brings together colleagues from across the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) complex to facilitate an exchange of information management (IM) best practices, strategy and methodology. Each year, the conference averages 300 to 350 attendees from the DOE Laboratories. The conference features three days of presentations, networking and collaboration sessions, panel discussions, tutorials, and technology demonstrations. NLIT attendees learn best practices, strategies, methodologies, implementations, lessons learned, innovative solutions, and emerging topics within the DOE community.

For more information about Axiomatics, please visit http://www.axiomatics.com. For more information about the NLIT Summit 2017, click here or follow #NLIT2017 on Twitter.

About Axiomatics Federal, Inc.

Axiomatics Federal, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Axiomatics Inc., is a U.S. company with offices in Reston, Virginia. The federal team works closely with customers and partners of the federal government to meet mission-critical access control needs with a policy-based approach delivery through externalized dynamic authorization management.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained access control. Axiomatics' solutions are utilized by government agencies and Global Fortune 1000 companies around the world to enable digital transformation: share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements, and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics provides Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, databases, Big Data, APIs and microservices. To learn more please visit: http://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.