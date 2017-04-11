Hartzell Air Movement Launches New Series 12 Plug Fan

Hartzell Air Movement The Hartzell Series 12 Plug Fan product line is very efficient, has all the sizes needed for the marketplace, and is adaptable to existing customer applications.

Hartzell Air Movement announced today the launch of the new Hartzell Series 12 Plug Fan. The Series 12 Plug Fan uses the new Hartzell PL type wheel, which operates efficiently in an unhoused configuration. Plug fans are typically used in a plenum as the fan enclosure and are used primarily as air circulators in ovens, paint booths, evaporators, kilns, or other types of industrial drying applications. The Series 12 product line was designed to be adaptable and can be quickly modified to match a customer’s existing mounting panel, plug size, and/or mounting holes. This makes it easy to switch from an existing fan to the Hartzell Series 12 Plug Fan. Additionally, full drawings will be available through Hartzell-FLOW, which allows for customers to drop our plug fan drawings into their existing drawings.

Features and benefits include:



Performance: up to 28,000 CFM; static pressure up to 12” W.G.

Sizes: 12” – 30” wheel diameters

Arrangements: Available in arrangement 9, with or without motor and drives

Temperature: Three standard temperature ranges available; up to 300°F, 300°F - 450°F, 450°F - 800°F. Higher temperature ranges available, up to 1000°F, please consult the factory.

Construction Class: Class I, II, and III constructions are available at standard conditions.

Hartzell Air Movement’s Chief Technology Officer, Tom Gustafson, stated, “Hartzell has high expectations for our products, the new Hartzell Series 12 Plug fan was designed to exceed these high standards. The result is a product line that is very efficient, has all the sizes needed for the marketplace, and is adaptable to existing customer applications. We design our products to be better than good. As Good Enough, Never Is™”

About Hartzell Air Movement: Hartzell Air Movement is a leading manufacturer of industrial air moving solutions to a variety of markets throughout the world. The company’s manufacturing facility is located in Piqua, Ohio and has been in business since 1875. If you would like more information on Hartzell Air Movement products, please visit http://www.hartzellairmovement.com or contact your local Hartzell Air Movement field sales representative.